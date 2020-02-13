PS I Love You sequel confirmed as fans beg for Gerard Butler to return

PS I Love You could be returning for a sequel. Picture: PA Images/Warner Bros

Rom Com fans have gone wild after it was revealed a sequel to PS I Love You is officially in the works.

It’s been 13 long years since we saw heartbroken widow Holly slowly discover letters from her late husband Gerry in PS I Love You.

But it’s time to dig out your tissues once more, because the tear-jerking rom com is said to be getting a sequel.

The 2007 film, based on the book of the same title by Cecelia Ahern, earned a whopping $156 million in the box office and starred Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

And now it’s been reported that Alcon Entertainment has secured the rights to the follow up book, titled Postscript.

If you haven’t seen the original, PS I Love You is based on a woman, Holly (Hilary), who is grieving the death of her husband, Gerry (Gerard).

But before he died, Gerry wrote his wife a series of letters that are sent to her in different ways, all ending with “P.S., I love you.”

The second book ‘Postscript’ picks up seven years later, when Holly agrees to tell her story on her sister’s podcast.

It’s synopsis reads: "When a group inspired by Gerry's letters, calling themselves the P.S. I Love You Club, approaches Holly asking for help, she finds herself drawn back into a world that she worked so hard to leave behind.”

Gerard Butler hasn't revealed whether he'll return as Gerry in the PS I Love You sequel. Picture: Getty Images

“Reluctantly, Holly begins a relationship with the club, even as their friendship threatens to destroy the peace she believes she has achieved. As each of these people calls upon Holly to help them leave something meaningful behind for their loved ones, Holly will embark on a remarkable journey one that will challenge her to ask whether embracing the future means betraying the past, and what it means to love someone forever.”

Describing her follow-up book, author Cecelia previously said: “A deeply emotional project for me, Postscript is the PS to my PS and while it is a sequel, it is also a story that stands alone about living a purposeful life in the face of illness, grief and loss. I hope that new readers and PS, I Love You fans alike will embrace Holly’s new journey.”

No other details of the sequel have been revealed just yet, so it’s still unclear whether Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler will reprise their roles.

PS I love you is getting a sequel 🙈🙈🙈 — Dog Mother ♌ (@SritikaDhar) February 12, 2020

PS I LOVE YOU IS GETTING A SEQUEL!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! THAT FILM GETS ME EVERY TIME!!! HE JUST SHOULD NOT DIE AND EVERYONE WOULD BE HAPPY!!! — Tanya (@Tanya_MarieeXo) February 12, 2020

Seeing that PS I Love You is getting a sequel has made my morning😍 Favourite film! — Natalie❤ (@justNatSlav) February 12, 2020

But it’s fair to say movie fans have gone wild for the news, as one wrote on Twitter: “Watched PS I Still Love you today, and now I just found out that the PS I love you movie is getting a sequel. my chick flick loving heart is happpyyy.”

“PS I love you is getting a sequel but idk if my tear ducts have recovered from 2007,” said another.

While a third added: “Amazing news about PS I love you sequel.. but ONLY if the original cast signs on. Otherwise nope, I’ll pass.”

