When is Stranger Things 4 out?

Stranger Things 4 release date: when is Stranger Things season four released on Netflix?

It's now been almost two years since the Stranger Things 3 was released, and many fans are clamouring for news of season four.

Yesterday, Netflix released a cryptic teaser clip for the upcoming series - but we still don't have confirmation on when it will be released.

Here's what we know...

When is Stranger Things 4 out? Picture: Netflix

When will Stranger Things s4 be released?

We don't yet know when the new season will be released, but reports have suggested that we could be waiting until 2022.

Because of production delays resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the series is still being filmed - meaning we will be waiting a little while until the series is released.

In a recent interview with Fanmio, Noah Schnapp - who plays Will - said: "We'll be done filming by Summer."

"We are back filming now, we should be done by summer and then Season 4 will be out."

Is there a Stranger Things 4 trailer?

Netflix have released a teaser clip for the show.

The short video was posted to the show's YouTube channel with the title 'HNL Control Room, and it sees seven analogue TV screens arranged in a circle with static noise on their screens. They each in turn display some mysterious and eery images.

The description of the clip reads: "Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice.

"We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET".

While the trailer doesn't give too much away about the new series, fans have gone wild for the trailer, with one writing: "IM GONNA SCREAM OMG".

"Ok so which smart fan is gonna decode what this means bc i dont have the brainpower for it".

