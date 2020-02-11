Paddy McGuinness' dating show Take Me Out axed after 11 years

11 February 2020, 08:00

Take Me Out has been axed after 11 years after 'running its course', an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

Paddy McGuinness' iconic dating show Take Me Out has been axed after 11 years on ITV.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out."

Read more: Rebecca, Jordan, Nas and Eva dumped from Love Island villa after they're voted the least popular couples

And a source added “ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.

Take Me Out has 'run its course', according to insiders
Take Me Out has 'run its course', according to insiders. Picture: ITV

"As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years.

"But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date."

Read more: Peter Andre under fire for son Junior’s new hairstyle as parents warn he could be sent home from school

The source added: We’re really sad to see the end but after 11 years, eight weddings and six babies, our work is done.“We have lots of exciting projects with the channel lined up.”

Paddy McGuinness has presented the show since it started 11 years ago
Paddy McGuinness has presented the show since it started 11 years ago. Picture: ITV

The series featured 30 girls stood behind lights that they turned on or off for a man who came down the 'love lift'.

The spokesperson added: "We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

NOW READ:

Kate Ferdinand admits she 'cried every day for a year’ after moving in with husband Rio

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £50 maroon faux leather skirt from Zara

Celebrities

The Nanny McPhee actor has died aged 25, his family have confirmed

Nanny McPhee child star Raphaël Coleman dies suddenly aged 25
Jamie Clayton is joining the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Jamie Clayton, how old is he and what does he do?
Jordan and Rebecca were voted off by the general public

Rebecca, Jordan, Nas and Eva dumped from Love Island villa after they're voted the least popular couples
Fans of the show were convinced Paige and Finn had sex

Love Island fans convinced Paige and Finn had sex in the villa on tonight's episode

Trending on Heart

Treat your other half to something they actually want this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her: What to buy your partner this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Kate is a former TOWIE star

Who is Kate Ferdinand? Age, TOWIE career and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Rebecca tragically passed away in 2015

Rio Ferdinand’s late wife Rebecca Ellison: When did she die and what of? Inside her heartbreaking battle

Celebrities

Rio is best known for playing for Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand net worth: how much is the footballer worth?

Celebrities

The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection

The best gifts to buy your vegan other half this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle