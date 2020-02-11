Paddy McGuinness' dating show Take Me Out axed after 11 years

Paddy McGuinness' iconic dating show Take Me Out has been axed after 11 years on ITV.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out."

And a source added “ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.

Take Me Out has 'run its course', according to insiders. Picture: ITV

"As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years.

"But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date."

The source added: We’re really sad to see the end but after 11 years, eight weddings and six babies, our work is done.“We have lots of exciting projects with the channel lined up.”

Paddy McGuinness has presented the show since it started 11 years ago. Picture: ITV

The series featured 30 girls stood behind lights that they turned on or off for a man who came down the 'love lift'.

The spokesperson added: "We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

