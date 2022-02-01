The Responder cast: Who is The Therapist actress Elizabeth Berrington?

Elizabeth Berrington stars in The Responder. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Who plays the therapist in The Responder? Everything you need to know about Elizabeth Berrington...

Martin Freeman is starring in brand new BBC drama The Responder, which follows the story of police officer Chris Carson.

The five-part series was written by real-life former officer Tony Schumacher, who took inspiration from his own time on the beat.

As well as Martin, Adelayo Adedayo stars as Chris’ new co-worker Rachel Hargreaves, who has to work alongside him during the tough night shifts.

Elizabeth Berrington plays the role of the therapist in The Responder. Picture: BBC

The other leading lady is a therapist employed by Merseyside Police to offer counselling to officers who have been mentally affected by their job.

But who plays the therapist and what else has Elizabeth Berrington been in?

Who plays the therapist in The Responder?

Elizabeth Berrington plays the role of the therapist in The Responder.

This isn’t the first time the 51-year-old has worked alongside Martin Freeman, as she previously starred in two Christmas episodes of The Office.

Elizabeth Berrington has had a long career. Picture: Alamy

Martin spoke about working with her once again, telling RadioTimes: "[Elizabeth] was in the two Office Christmas specials; she had sort of taken the place of the annoying person who wasn't Gareth.

"She's lovely. She's great. And yeah, people like Elizabeth in smaller but important roles... we're lucky with who we got."

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in?

Elizabeth has had many big TV roles in her career and her first big break came in 1996 when she appeared alongside Emma Wray and Tony Robinson in the ITV comedy-drama My Wonderful Life.

In 1999, she then played Marie Antoinette in Let Them Eat Cake, starring Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

As well as this, Elizabeth has starred in programmes such as Waterloo Road, Stella, Good Omens and Sanditon.

Last year, she also appeared in Last Night in Soho, and had a role in Spencer.

Her film credits include The Little Vampire, Nanny McPhee and Moving Wallpaper.

Elizabeth appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, Hated in the Nation, and last year she starred in HBO's drama series The Nevers.