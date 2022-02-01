The Responder cast: Who is The Therapist actress Elizabeth Berrington?

1 February 2022, 13:27

Elizabeth Berrington stars in The Responder
Elizabeth Berrington stars in The Responder. Picture: Instagram/BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who plays the therapist in The Responder? Everything you need to know about Elizabeth Berrington...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Martin Freeman is starring in brand new BBC drama The Responder, which follows the story of police officer Chris Carson.

The five-part series was written by real-life former officer Tony Schumacher, who took inspiration from his own time on the beat.

As well as Martin, Adelayo Adedayo stars as Chris’ new co-worker Rachel Hargreaves, who has to work alongside him during the tough night shifts.

Elizabeth Berrington plays the role of the therapist in The Responder
Elizabeth Berrington plays the role of the therapist in The Responder. Picture: BBC

The other leading lady is a therapist employed by Merseyside Police to offer counselling to officers who have been mentally affected by their job.

But who plays the therapist and what else has Elizabeth Berrington been in?

Who plays the therapist in The Responder?

Elizabeth Berrington plays the role of the therapist in The Responder.

This isn’t the first time the 51-year-old has worked alongside Martin Freeman, as she previously starred in two Christmas episodes of The Office.

Elizabeth Berrington has had a long career
Elizabeth Berrington has had a long career. Picture: Alamy

Martin spoke about working with her once again, telling RadioTimes: "[Elizabeth] was in the two Office Christmas specials; she had sort of taken the place of the annoying person who wasn't Gareth.

"She's lovely. She's great. And yeah, people like Elizabeth in smaller but important roles... we're lucky with who we got."

What else has Elizabeth Berrington been in?

Elizabeth has had many big TV roles in her career and her first big break came in 1996 when she appeared alongside Emma Wray and Tony Robinson in the ITV comedy-drama My Wonderful Life.

In 1999, she then played Marie Antoinette in Let Them Eat Cake, starring Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

As well as this, Elizabeth has starred in programmes such as Waterloo Road, Stella, Good Omens and Sanditon.

Last year, she also appeared in Last Night in Soho, and had a role in Spencer.

Her film credits include The Little Vampire, Nanny McPhee and Moving Wallpaper.

Elizabeth appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Black Mirror, Hated in the Nation, and last year she starred in HBO's drama series The Nevers.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Series two of Clarkson's Farm is just around the corner

First look at Clarkson's Farm series two as Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper reunite
Carol McGiffin has denied a feud with Lorraine

Carol McGiffin forced to deny feud with Lorraine Kelly after deleted tweet
amanda holden panda head

Amanda Holden addresses rumours she is Panda on The Masked Singer
Bradley Walsh said he cheated to get his job on The Chase

Bradley Walsh reveals how he 'cheated' ITV bosses to land job on The Chase
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued advice to bill-payers

Martin Lewis issues advice on how to get £140 help with energy bills

Lifestyle

The Teacher filming locations have been revealed

Where was The Teacher filmed? The surprising locations in Hungary revealed
Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Leonard Fenton starred in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Leonard Fenton's career

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

UK weather: The areas snow is set to fall this week as temperatures drop

News

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid

Phillip Schofield confirms he's tested positive for Covid

Celebrities

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

Lifestyle

We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher

The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?
Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?
The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?
The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?