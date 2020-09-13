The Singapore Grip: How many episodes are there?

The Singapore Grip is on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

ITV’s adaptation of JG Farrell’s 1978 novel The Singapore Grip is airing this autumn.

The series has been written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton, and tells the story of a British family living in 1940s Singapore at the time of the Japanese invasion.

Luke Treadaway is starring as Matthew Webb, whose dad (Charles Dance), runs a rubber trading company in Singapore along with his associate named Walter Blackett.

In a bid to keep hold of the business, Walter aims to marry off his daughter to Matthew, but things don’t exactly go to plan.

The Singapore Grip is a six part series. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of The Singapore Grip and when is the last episode? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Singapore Grip?

There are six episodes of The Singapore Grip on ITV.

With the first instalment debuting on Sunday 13th September, it will run every Sunday for the following five weeks.

This means the last episode will air on the 18th October 2020.

The Singapore Grip is an adaptation of JG Farrell’s 1978 novel. Picture: ITV

According to ITV’s synopsis, “With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure. He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan (Georgia Blizzard). Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan), a mysterious Chinese refugee.”

A trailer for the series sees Major Brendan Archer (Colm Meaney) introduce Chinese refugee Vera Chiang (Elizabeth Tan) to Mr Webb.

She says: “If it hadn’t been for your intervention, I’d have been sent back to China, certainly tortured and very probably killed by the Japanese.”

But Walter isn’t happy at all, as Vera is set to draw Matthew’s attention away from his own daughter, Joan (Georgia Blizzard).

The series was filmed on location in Malaysia before lockdown, which means it is full of beautiful landscape shots.

Star of the series David Morrisey admitted it ‘wasn’t easy to film’, as he told us: “We had an amazing crew, to watch and see all the things you never saw, the scenes you weren’t in

“It was so wonderful to see it all put together, so much hard work, full of local crew as well.”

