Meghan Trainor to replace Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK as Dreamgirls star quits show

Meghan Trainor is set to replace Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming series. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Grammy award-winning singer says her brand new judging role is a "dream come true".

Grammy winner Meghan Trainor is set to replace Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK, the show has confirmed.

The American singer-songwriter was announced as the talent competition's brand new coach after the Dreamgirls actress revealed her plans to quit earlier this week.

The All About That Bass hitmaker will join returning stars Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs to compete for the coveted trophy alongside their talented singing teams.

✨ Say hello to our newest Coach ✨ The incredible @Meghan_Trainor is joining #TheVoiceUK family for 2020, and we couldn't be more excited! pic.twitter.com/TofnYUUrFc — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) September 27, 2019

Meghan told fans she was "excited and honoured" to be joining the line-up and said: "It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!"

The Voice UK confirmed the news on Twitter with a glamorous headshot of their latest signing, writing alongside the picture: "Say hello to our newest Coach. The incredible @Meghan_Trainor is joining #TheVoiceUK family for 2020, and we couldn't be more excited!"

The international superstar previously appeared on Fox’s US singing contest The Four alongside P. Diddy and DJ Khaled, so is schooled in spotting talent.

Meghan will join returning judges Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the upcoming series. Picture: Getty

The show's host Emma Willis was quick to share her delight at the news, saying: “Meghan is a fab choice. It’s always exciting when a new coach arrives.”

Judge Olly Murs added: “I’m really looking forward to getting to know her.”

Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

The announcement comes just hours after Jennifer revealed she was quitting the show following three seasons as a judge.

Taking to social media to uncover her latest career move, she wrote: "Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @TheVoiceUK this season due to filming commitments here in the States.

"I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time."

Jennifer is taking a break from British telly to play music icon Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, Respect.

The 38-year-old singer was handpicked by Aretha herself to play the lead role before the Queen of Soul sadly passed away earlier this year.

The movie will tell the incredible story of her colourful life, from singing as a child at her father’s church’s choir, to becoming a superstar and civil rights activist.