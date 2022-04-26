This Morning viewers spot cooking blunder as chef mistakes paper for filo pastry

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary seemed to miss the mistake as the chef prepared a tart on This Morning.

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers have been left baffled after spotting a huge cooking blunder which saw chef Clodagh McKenna mistake grease proof paper for filo pastry.

Clodagh, who is a regular on the hit ITV morning show, appeared on This Morning earlier in the month where she cooked a spinach, leek and feta tart.

During the demonstration, the chef showed viewers how to make the filling before moving onto the pastry section of the tutorial.

Clodagh explained: "A good tip, whenever you take your pastry out of the fridge, cover it with a dampened cloth because it dries up so fast."

Clodagh McKenna accidentally used a piece of grease proof paper in her pie after mistaking it for filo pastry. Picture: ITV

She went on to remove the cloth, but appeared to forget there was a sheet of grease proof paper laying on top of the sheets of filo pastry as well.

As the two items look very similar, Clodagh went on to egg wash the paper with a brush before adding it to her pie dish and then popping it in the oven.

While many This Morning viewers noticed the blunder, hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary appeared to completely miss the mistake as well.

Thankfully for them, the pie that they ended up taste-testing was one that was prepared earlier.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary didn't appear to notice the mistake either. Picture: ITV

Eagle-eyed viewers took to Twitter to point out the mistake which had been made, with one commenting: "Did I see it wrong or did you egg wash the grease proof paper and put it in the pie???"

Another posted: "Did Clodagh just butter grease proof instead of filo and put the filling on top and into the oven?"

You can see that the baking paper is larger and a different colour to the filo pastry. Picture: ITV

It seems that during the show no one noticed the mistake, and since then the chef and presenters have not commented on the blunder.

Of course, this is not the first and will not be the last mishap to take place during a This Morning cooking segment.

Back in April 2020, viewers were left shocked when John Torode almost set his kitchen on fire after leaving a tea towel on the stove.

In the nerve-racking moment, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield could be seen screaming at John to notice the flames.

