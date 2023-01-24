Holly Willoughby scolded by Phillip Schofield as she breaks Spin To Win rules

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left panicked after breaking the rules of This Morning's popular game Spin To Win.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday following the second episode of Dancing On Ice on Sunday evening.

During most episodes of the hit ITV morning show, Phil and Holly play Spin To Win with viewers, giving them the chance to win a cash prize.

However, during Monday's show, Holly accidentally broke the rules of the game by saying 'hello!' to the caller before they had a chance to say the passcode.

The game works by This Morning viewers entering on the show's app and being given a daily passcode which they must say the moment they pick up the phone, this then gives them the change to win up to £3000 on the show.

Holly Willoughby is left mortified after she breaks the rules of This Morning's Spin To Win. Picture: ITV

On Monday's show, however, a distracted Holly ended up saying 'hello!' to the caller who then answered with the passcode.

After realising what she had done, Phil yelled at his co-star: "No! What are you playing at? What game is this you've invented in your head?!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield end up in hysterics after Spin To Win chaos. Picture: ITV

Holly appeared mortified as she said: "We have to let him play. Surely we have to because I messed up!", before Phil replied: "God help us!".

He went on to comment: "We had to make sure we got the right one as you just changed the rules of the entire game. That could have been anyone on there."

Phillip Schofield scolds Holly Willoughby on This Morning as she messes up Spin To Win. Picture: ITV

The moment seemed lighthearted, however, as Holly ended up in hysterical laughter.

This Morning viewers also appeared to see the funny side of the mishap, with one commenting on Twitter: "I’ve had to rewind spin to win three times and am absolutely crying with hysteria! Made my Monday!"

Another posted: "I’m absolute stitches at Spin To Win on #thismorning, please @ITV @thismorning post that in full. Haven’t cried with laughter in ages!"

