'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out

25 February 2022, 13:15

Simon Leveiv's girlfriend has spoken out following the release of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler.

Kate Konlin, the girlfriend of Simon Leveiv, has spoken out about her boyfriend for the first time.

Simon was the subject of Netflix series The Tinder Swindler, which alleges that he conned women he met on dating apps out of thousands of dollars. He has denied these claims.

At the end of the documentary, it was revealed that he was dating Israeli model Kate, and she has now told Inside Edition that it was a 'fake story'.

Both Simon and Kate have denied the allegations
Both Simon and Kate have denied the allegations. Picture: ITV

She said: "My god, it's like, how someone can build such a fake story?"

When asked if Simon, who was born Shimon Heyada Hayut, has ever conned money out of her, Kate replied: "Course not."

Simon, who was being interviewed alongside her, then added: "I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler."

The documentary alleges that Simon swindled women he met on dating apps
The documentary alleges that Simon swindled women he met on dating apps. Picture: Instagram/Simon Leviev

In another clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, Simon said that the Netflix film was presented "as a documentary... in truth, [but] it's like a complete[ly] made-up movie. I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake. People don't know me so they can't judge me."

