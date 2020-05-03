Van Der Valk 2020 cast: Who stars in the new drama with Marc Warren and Emma Fielding?

The cast of Van Der Valk revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Van Der Valk? And what else has Emma Fielding been in?

Classic crime drama Van Der Valk has had a reboot for the modern generation.

Originally airing from 1972 to 1992, the show follows Dutch detective Van Der Valk in Amsterdam as he tries to solve a string of crimes.

Now it’s back for a whole new series starring Marc Warren as Van Der Valk set against the backdrop of impending elections.

But who else stars in the new series of Van Der Valk? Find out everything…

Who is in the cast of Van Der Valk 2020?

Marc Warren as Piet Van Der Valk

Marc Warren as Piet Van Der Valk. Picture: ITV

Marc Warren stars in the new drama as commissaris in the Dutch police, Piet Van Der Valk.

Talking about the iconic character, Marc said: “He reflects the energies of Amsterdam: its tolerance and liberalism.

“He can be a loner, and at times he might seem a little taciturn or moody but he has some stuff going on that we find out about as the show goes on.”

Before joining the cast, Marc played Danny Blue in Hustle, as well as Rick in Mad Dogs and Samuel Parker in Beecham House.

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell in Van Der Valk. Picture: ITV

Maimie McCoy plays Van Dek Valk’s inspector Lucienne Hassell and said she was drawn to the show after working with Marc in the past.

"I was drawn to the fact that Marc was playing Van Der Valk,” she told ITV.

“Knowing him already, his voice and humour came across so I felt I knew how my character would work with his.”

Maimie is no stranger when it comes to a crime drama, as she recently played Nancy Raynott in ITVs White House Farm.

She has also had roles in shows such as A Confession, London Kills and Agatha Raisin.

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman in Van Der Valk. Picture: ITV

Actress Emma Fielding has taken the role of Van Der Valk’s boss Julia Dahlman.

Emma said she loved playing the chief commissaris of the department, as she got to portray a powerful woman in her 40s.

The 53-year-old said: "I loved the way the character was written and I liked her back story.

“I was thrilled that there was a part for a woman over 45 who isn’t slightly sad in a cardigan and who is still effective in the workplace.”

Before her role in Van Der Valk, Emma has had many credits to her name.

She played Nicolette in Les Misérables as well and Amy Hollis in Unforgotten, as well as Miss Clarkson in Close to the Enemy.

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad De Vries

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad De Vries in Van Der Valk. Picture: ITV

Sergeant Brad De Vries is played by Luke Allen-Gal.

The actor previously starred as William Whele in Dominion and was in the cast of The Borgias as Fredrigo.

Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Job Cloovers

Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Job Cloovers in Van Der Valk. Picture: ITV

Actor Elliot Barnes-Worrell has taken the role of Lieutenant Job Cloovers.

Before this role, the young actor has starred in Jericho as Easter and in films like Dolittle and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Who else is in the cast of Van Der Valk?

Alongside them, the series also stars the likes of Darrell D’Silva as Hendrik Davie, Strephanie Leonidas as Eva Meisner, Vineeta Rishi as Therese Ramecker.

As well as Mike Libanon as Cliff Palache, Pater Van Heeringen as Homeless Frank and Tom York as Dani Nioh.

Van Der Valk runs for three episodes, on Sundays on ITV at 9pm.

