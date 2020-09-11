Who Wants To Be A Millionaire set to crown first winner in 14 years tonight

The first Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner in 14 years in crowned tonight.

Jeremy Clarkson will witness someone win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for the first time in 14 years on tonight’s show.

The lucky contestant will become its sixth ever jackpot winner, and the first since Jeremy, 60, has taken over from original quizmaster Chris Tarrent.

While not much is known about the player, they’ve been described as 'Google in a head'”.

ITV has also teased the contestant makes it to the top prize in ‘record time,’ with Jeremy adding the episode tonight is ‘probably the best the show has ever had.’

A contestant wins on tonight's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Picture: ITV

A preview clip sees the former Top Gear star announcing: "You've just won a million pounds" and leaping out of his seat excitedly.

Speaking about the incredible moment, Jeremy said the contestant was ‘genuinely staggering.’

Read More: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

“It was like having the Encyclopaedia Britannica sitting opposite me,” he said, continuing: “As they pointed out, there were a couple of questions where they lucked out. They simply knew the answer.

“It was just one of those lucky things. Like the first million-pound winner Judith Keppel, she knew about Eleanor of Aquitaine.

“She’d just happened to have been to that part of France a year before and therefore knew the answer.

“And this contestant had a couple of those moments. But it’s genuinely staggering to look at someone who has a normal sized head and then within that head, they have every single fact known to man.

“It’s Google, in a head. You just wonder how a head can be normal sized and have that much information in it.”

Read More: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shocks viewers with reaction after losing £31,000

Jeremy went on to admit he didn’t know the answer to the £1 million question, explaining: “Even though I had read up extensively on that subject matter only five months earlier for something that we were doing for The Grand Tour.

“We did a 90-minute programme on that exact subject a few months earlier. I’d read countless books on it.

“It has gone in one ear and out the other for me. But it’s gone in their ear and stayed there.”

Charles Ingram had his Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheque destroyed. Picture: Shutterstock

The episodes were pre-recorded without a studio audience due to social distancing measures.

Only five people have ever won Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's £1million prize fund - six if you count 'coughing major' Charles Ingram.

Judith Keppel was the first winner back in 2000 and went on to become a star on Eggheads.

David Edwards bagged the prize in 2001, followed by Robert Brydges the same year.

In 2003, Pat Gibson got to the £1million question with two lifelines left, while Ingram Wilcox won in 2006.

Major Charles Ingram also made it all the way to the last question in 2001, but he never won the money after he was accused of cheating.

In May this year, retired doctor Andrew Townsley nearly became another winner, but walked away with £500,000 after missing out on the final question.

Now Read: TV channel playing Christmas films 24/7 set to launch in the UK this month