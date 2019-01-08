WATCH Susan Boyle's VERY glamorous performance on America's Got Talent

Susan Boyle performing on America's Got Talent: The Champions. Picture: NBC

Susan Boyle performed a rendition of Wild Horses on America's Got Talent: The Champions

Susan Boyle made a dramatic comeback to Got Talent on the US version, and was awarded the coveted Golden Buzzer for her emotional performance.

The Scottish singer, 57, appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions with her rendition of Rolling Stones track 'Wild Horses', which prompted judge Mel B to push the Golden Buzzer.

Susan first appeared on series three of Britain's Got Talent, where her heartwrenching rendition of Les Mis song I Dreamed A Dream went viral and took the world by storm.

After performing on AGT to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as Mel B, she said: “Most of the audience, they were laughing, but they looked at my mouth, and that seemed to change. You don’t expect people to be that excited about you.

“For those who maybe don’t have the confidence to do things, for those who don’t have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore, I feel like I’m a champion for them.

“Coming in second doesn’t mean you lost, it’s an unfulfilled promise.”

Simon Cowell told Susan she was the 'defining' contestant of the Got Talent series. Picture: NBC

"I’m glad I stepped on that stage.”

And Mel B said: "I just want to say what an absolute honor and pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you. Your angelic voice and I want to be the woman who gives you something you deserve."

Simon Cowell went on to say that she was the defining contestant on all of BGT history, saying: "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than if I'm being honest with you. You're the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives. I'm absolutely thrilled you're here."

Susan's debut studio album, I Dreamed a Dream, was the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time. She has released a further six studio albums, and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

