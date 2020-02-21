Watchdog axed after 40 years on air to become The One Show segment

Watchdog will now become a segment on The One Show. Picture: BBC

The popular BBC programme Watchdog will no longer continue as a standalone show.

The BBC has announced plans to discontinue Watchdog, with the programme becoming a segment on The One Show instead.

Read more: Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers are currently on sale for £30

Watchdog - which aims to hold businesses to account and protect consumer rights - has been on air for 40 years and featured around 1,000 episodes.





Watchdog has been axed after 40 years. Picture: BBC

It was previously fronted by The Weakest Link host Anne Robinson, but it is currently presented byThe One Show contributors Matt Allwright and Steph McGovern, also with Nikki Fox.

A source told The Sun: "The BBC is being forced to make cuts and unfortunately the bosses have decided they cannot justify keeping Watchdog as a full series, twice a year."

Read more: Danny Dyer reveals shock EastEnders death was hidden from cast and ‘the script was censored’ ahead of 35th anniversary

And Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime and Early Peak at the BBC, said in a statement: "Watchdog has been tenaciously fighting for viewers rights since the strand started 40 years ago within Nationwide.





Anne Robinson used to front Watchdog in its earlier years. Picture: PA

"So it’s fitting that in its anniversary year we are able to open up the potential for viewers to connect with the brand through The One Show."

Rob Unsworth, Editor The One Show added: "Bringing the quality, investigative journalism of the much-loved and trusted Watchdog brand to viewers year-round is an exciting move and a great opportunity for The One Show; and means that more than ever the team can react on behalf of consumers whenever stories come up."

NOW READ:

New dog collar will translate your pet's barks into swear words