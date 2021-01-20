When was First Dates filmed and how did it keep to Covid lockdown guidelines?

20 January 2021, 15:04 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 15:14

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The new series of First Dates was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic - here's how they kept to the guidelines.

First Dates is officially back on our screens, and our favourite heart-warming dating show couldn't have come at a better time.

The show has moved to Manchester for the first time, and is being filmed in The Refinery in Spinningfields.

It started on Tuesday 19 January, and features a new set of faces joining beloved staff like Merlin Griffiths, Fred Sirieix and Cici Coleman.

Many viewers have been left wondering how they managed to film the show during the pandemic, as nobody in the restaurant was wearing face masks.

Here's your need-to-know.

First Dates is in a brand-new Manchester location
First Dates is in a brand-new Manchester location. Picture: Channel 4

When was First Dates filmed?

First Dates was filmed over the last year, while there were a number of changes in rules amid the ongoing pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to start in March 2020, but - because of lockdown - it was shut down, and didn't resume until September.

First Dates is on Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4
First Dates is on Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

How did First Dates film during the pandemic?

At the time, Greater Manchester was in Tier 3, but filming was allowed to go ahead as it was a closed TV set and not open to the general public.

Show bosses were able to make the show look like it usually does (without face masks and social distancing) due to rapid coronavirus testing on set.

Producer Sarah Fink said: "The crucial bit for us was to test people as close as them going into the restaurant as possible, so they knew they were negative when they went in, and knew that everyone around them was also negative."

She added to the BBC that waiting and editorial staff, kitchen staff, crew members and daters were all tested "so that everyone could feel comfortable that they could be normal in that environment, just for that one day".

Each dater due to appear on the show was given a hotel room where a testing station had been set up, and they were allowed to go ahead with filming after receiving a negative result.

Daniella, one of the new waitresses, told Metro.co.uk: "We filmed in March and September.

"There was some filming we did in lockdown but we followed all of the procedures and everyone had Covid tests.

"Everything has been really safe."

NOW READ:

Why isn't waitress Laura Tott on the new series of First Dates?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Colin Jackson is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice

When did Colin Jackson come out as gay and does he have a boyfriend?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Eve Hewson plays Adele

When is Behind Her Eyes out on Netflix?

Gemma Jones plays Minnie in Finding Alice

Finding Alice cast: Who is Minnie actress Gemma Jones and what else has she been in?
Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral

Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral
Laura won't be returning for First Dates this series

Why isn't waitress Laura Tott on the new series of First Dates?

Trending on Heart

How you sit with your partner could say a lot about your relationship

The way you sit on the sofa with your partner says a lot about your relationship

Lifestyle

Benidorm star Asa Elliott has been working as an Asda delivery man

Benidorm star Asa Elliott secretly working as an Asda delivery driver to support his family during Covid
Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends

Friends fans have only just discovered that Matthew Perry's real dad was in an episode
Who is First Dates bartender merlin?

Who is First Dates bartender Merlin Griffiths and does he have a wife or partner?
Pairs Fury shocked Loose Women viewers with her comments about dogs

Tyson Fury's wife Paris shocks Loose Women viewers after saying she'd be 'quite pleased' if family dog died