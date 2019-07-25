When is the Celebrity X Factor 2019 on and who is in the rumoured lineup with Gemma Collins?

Who is starring on the Celebrity X Factor. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The X Factor is undergoing a major facelift this year, with a new series featuring celebrity singers, but when is it on TV and who will star?

The X Factor has been on our telly screens for 15 years, with Simon Cowell’s creation throwing the likes of Little Mix, One Direction and Leona Lewis into stardom.

But with viewers dwindling over the last few series’, ITV have decided to bring back the talent show in an almighty fashion next year with a Celebrity special.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a celebrity version of The X Factor as the short-lived X Factor: Battle of the Stars aired in 2006.

Back then, it was won by EastEnders’ Lucy Benjamin and featured some terrible performances from celebs such as Gillian McKeith and Debbie McGee.

So, as we gear up for a new Saturday evening guilty pleasure, here’s everything you need to know about The X Factor Celebrity special 2019.

Simon Cowell is putting together a celebrity X Factor line up. Picture: Getty Images

When is The Celebrity X Factor on TV?

While we don't have an exact start date just yet, but we do know that it will kick off alongside an all-star version of previous winners later this year.

Big boss Simon recently told The Sun: "I’ve had a meeting with ITV, I’ve told them what I think we’d like to do with X Factor because we’ve been waiting to have this opportunity.

“The time feels right, and it will be a huge change. We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

“I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.”

He added: “I’m waiting for confirmation this week on some dates and clarification on the second show, but all we’re trying to do is upgrade and glamorise the show."

Who is in the rumoured line up?

No celebrities have been confirmed, but Simon in said to be pumping £3 million into the project to get some big names onboard.

“Simon knows that getting the right stars to enter is the key to its success, so to make that more appealing he’s decided to put a proper record deal with Syco on the table for the winner — with serious money behind it,” an insider told The Sun.

EastEnders star Jonny Labey (who played Paul Coker) is said to have signed up, as well as axed Strictly Come Dancing professional Bredan Cole who is teaming up with Holby City’s Jeremy Edwards to make a “supergroup”.

Jenny Ryan, who plays the fiery Vixen The Chase, is also thought to be debuting her secret singing talents, with sources describing her as a potential ‘dark horse’ of the competition.

And there’s no shortage of reality stars on the rumoured list as the likes of Megan McKenna, Gemma Collins and even a Love Island ‘supergroup’ are lined up.

Having starred in a boyband EverYoung, Eyal Booker is joining Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Zara McDermott to take Celebrity X Factor by storm.

David Walliams, John Barrowman and Glee star Kevin McHale are also tipped to make an appearance.

And you might recognise Olivia Olson was the young girl who belted out All I Want for Christmas is You in 2003’s Christmas classic Love Actually.

But 15 years on and the former child star has reportedly signed up for the Celebrity X Factor to wow us with her voice once more.

How will it work?

The celebrity version is thought to follow a similar format to Strictly Come Dancing, but for singing.

It would see a whole collection of celebrities trying to show off their singing talents, with Simon Cowell and the other judges giving the critique every week.

But far from a joke, Simon will reportedly offer the winner a serious record deal.

Who are the judges?

Nothing has been set in stone but Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announced they had quit their roles on the show earlier this year.

Former judge Louis Tomlinson has also seemingly walked to focus on his singing, while Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger are reportedly in “advanced talks” with ITV to return after they axed last year.