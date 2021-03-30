When is This Is My House on TV and what time is it on?

By Polly Foreman

What day does This Is My House air on BBC and how can I watch it?

This Is My House is the reality show we never saw coming but now can't stop talking about - and we're on the edge of our seat waiting for the next episode.

The BBC series is hosted by Stacey Dooley, and is a sort of mix-up between Through The Keyhole and Would I Lie To You?

It sees four people give a tour round a house, all claiming to be the owner - but three of them lying, and just one is telling the truth.

This Is My House is hosted by Stacey Dooley. Picture: BBC

A panel of celebrities - Bill Bailey, Jamali Maddix, Emily Atack, Judi Love - are then tasked with guessing whose house it really is.

If the celebs guess correctly, the real owner of the house will win a cash prize of £1,000.

Last week, the first episode saw four 'Ferns' giving a tour round a converted barn in Kent - but the panel sadly didn't guess the right one.

Here's your need-to-know on episode two.

What day and time is This Is My House on?

This Is My House is on weekly on Wednesday, and airs on BBC One at 9pm.

Judge Robert Rinder will join the panel for episode two, with the official synopsis reading: "Bill Bailey, Jamali Maddix, Emily Atack, Judi Love".

The Next episode of This Is My House is on Wednesday at 9pm. Picture: BBC

You can catch up on the episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Episode one saw Fern Maxted ('Fern 2') show the panel round her home, but she unfortunately missed out on the cash prize after the celebs incorrectly guessed 'Fern 3'.

Opening up about her experience to Kent Online, Fern said: "Filming This Is My House was honestly one of the most amazing experiences of my life; I feel so lucky to have had the chance to do it.

"Not only did I get to be a part of the hustle and bustle of producing a prime time show, but the format was so much fun."

The first episode took place in Ashford, Kent. Picture: BBC

She added: "I was mainly worried about how Mark felt about this, not me, because he is actually a very private person.

"Having said that, he is such a fantastic husband and he was happy to support me in making the most of the opportunity.

"Out of the four of us ‘Ferns’, I think I was in the best position to be able to have some fun with it because I knew for sure my reactions to their stories wouldn’t be hurting anyone’s feelings.

