Where was The Teacher filmed? The surprising locations in Hungary revealed

By Naomi Bartram

The Teacher filming locations: Where was Sheridan Smith's Channel 5 drama filmed?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sheridan Smith’s brand new Channel 5 drama The Teacher has already got us hooked.

The series sees Sheridan play English teacher Jenna Garvey, who is accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one her students, 15-year-old Kyle (Samuel Bottomley).

But as she can’t remember the night in question, Jenna is left trying to uncover the truth while also navigating the repercussions from the allegations.

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5. Picture: Channel 5

While The Teacher is set in Bradford, the series was actually filmed in another country. Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is The Teacher filmed?

While the show is set in Bradford in Yorkshire, it was actually filmed in Hungary over a six week period.

Executive producer Mike Benson said he chose Budapest because it was cheaper, telling Wales Online: “We had to film in Budapest for funding reasons, and the team has done a fantastic job making it look like Bradford!

“It was challenging and at times felt like a pressure cooker given the Covid restrictions limited how much cast and crew could socialise and relax together.

"There were points when I didn't think we would get through it, but fortunately we had a really professional team and a really good Covid officer, and we managed it."

The Teacher was filmed in Budapest. Picture: Alamy

Sheridan Smith said it was amazing to be in Budapest for six weeks, but tHungary was actually in complete lockdown at the time.

The mum-of-one said: “It was strange because it was in the height of the lockdown and they had very strict rules.

“I missed my son, Billy like mad, but we FaceTimed every day. All of the actors said we found the flight quite nerve-racking, because it had been two years since we had taken a plane anywhere!

“But once we all got to Budapest the anxiety went and it was a lovely job. They found the most amazing locations to use, then they did a day of shooting rooftops in Bradford and suddenly it all links in and you don't think it's Budapest. They've done an amazing job – the magic of television!”

Sharon Rooney is starring in The Teacher as Nina. Picture: Channel 5

There was also a curfew in place in Budapest at the time so the trip involved a lot of paperwork and the cast weren’t allowed to go outside after 8pm. There was a lot of paperwork

Actress Sharon Rooney - who plays Nina in The Teacher - added: “The COVID protocols were much the same on set as in the UK, but most things were closed in Budapest and there was a curfew.

“You have to stay in your room and follow the rules, so I'm just glad I had my Nintendo Switch with me – Animal Crossing helped pass a lot of time!”