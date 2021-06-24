Exclusive

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire series 13?

The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back on ITVBe. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

We chat to Debbie, Nicole, Hanna and Lystra about all the drama from the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The Real Housewives has given us plenty of drama over the past few years.

And series 13 is no different, with the likes of Seema Malhotra, Tanya Bardsley, Rachel Lugo, Lauren Simon, Seema Malhotra, Lystra Adams and Nicole Sealey returning to filming.

Former housewife Dawn Ward announced back in December she would no longer be appearing on the reality show for seven years.

But luckily newcomer Debbie Davies is on hand to spice things up…

So, let’s get to know the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire a little better…

Debbie Davies

Debbie Davies is the newest Real Housewives of Cheshire star. Picture: ITV

New star of the show Debbie is a psychic medium from Wilmslow who has three children.

The 54-year-old told us she absolutely loves her job and couldn’t imagine not speaking to spirits.

“I couldn’t imagine a life without ghosts,” she said, continuing: “Some of my followers send in items that they think are perhaps haunted.

“I only accept things that are causing serious problems in someone’s home or I would end up needing to buy a separate house just to put them all in!”

When asked what the other ladies think of her career, Debbie added she thought they were ‘a little wary’.

She said: “To be honest, although I can’t read minds I can detect the vibration of their thoughts, so generally speaking I do know whether someone is hostile or accepting of me without them saying too much!”

Nicole Sealey

Nicole is a sports agent and looks after some of the most famous footballers and boxers in the country.

She works with her husband and they also have their own construction company.

We caught up with mum-of-three Nicole about her best and worst moments of the show, which included falling off a kayak.

“I really enjoyed parts of our trip to the lakes, falling into the water with Lauren whilst kayaking was hilarious and also the colour run was really fun for us all,” she said.

“I have to say I found some of the cast members quite tricky in certain situations which unfortunately didn’t sit well with me and spoiled a few things which was a shame.”

Hanna Kinsella

Hanna Kinsella recently became a mum for the first time. Picture: ITV

Hanna Kinsella is a qualified cosmetic dentist and has been part of the Real Housewives of Cheshire since 2018.

The 33-year-old owns several practices, including Kiln Lane Dental in St Helens, which specialises in cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics.

She recently welcomed baby Max with her husband Martin Kinsella, who is a cosmetic surgeon who specialises in anti-ageing.

Opening up about sharing her journey to motherhood, Hanna told us it was tough to continue filming.

“It's been difficult to juggle work and filming and being a mum,” she admitted, continuing: “I think especially just after you've given birth you don't particularly feel your best and when you've got cameras in your house two weeks later it can be a little bit tricky.”

Hanna added: “I've got Max it puts everything in perspective really and I don't think I take as much s*** anymore.

“I think when you become a mum you sort of think that I'm not being spoken to like that or I'm not standing for people putting me down and I definitely stand up for myself a lot more.”

Lystra Adams

Lystra Adams joined the cast of the Real Housewives. Picture: ITV

Lystra is a model, entrepreneur, property owner and mother-of-one to Jasmine, 19, who is also a model.

Viewers have also watched the 44-year-old open a new ‘sushi and small plates’ restaurant in Liverpool.

Lystra told us her best moment was joining the show, as she said: “I loved housewives before and I always wanted to be on there so I think when I finally decided to join that was one of the best things and yeah I think coming on and meeting everyone.”

The model added she regrets getting into arguments with some of the ladies at the start of the season, adding: “Obviously one of my worst moments was sort of straight away getting into some arguments that I didn’t really have to get into.

“I thought I would’ve come in and it would’ve all been a big party!”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire, 9pm Mondays on ITVBe.