Who did Faye Brookes play in Coronation Street and why did she leave?

Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes starred in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Who was Faye Brookes in Corrie and when did she leave the soap? Here’s what we know…

Faye Brookes is one of the brave stars to be taking on Dancing On Ice this year.

Before her first performance, Faye said she was excited to show fans the real her away from acting.

She told Lorraine: "Finally the news is out. I'm so excited

"This is the first time people are going to see me not being a character, not hiding behind anything, just Faye."

But who did Faye play in Coronation Street and why did she leave the soap?

Faye Brookes played Kate Connor in Corrie. Picture: ITV

Who did Faye Brookes play in Coronation Street?

Manchester-born Faye Brookes is best known for her role as Kate Connor in Coronation Street.

The 33-year-old made her debut on the ITV soap in 2015 and was a regular until she quit in 2019.

Read More: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021? Latest odds revealed

Kate Connor arrived as the sister of Aidan and Johnny's daughter and had some huge storylines during her time in Weatherfield.

She had a romance with Sally Webster's daughter Sophie before going on to have an affair with Rana Nazir.

Kate was left heartbroken when Rana died on their wedding day in the dramatic factory collapse in 2019.

Why did Faye Brookes leave Coronation Street?

Faye quit in April 2019 after four years to ‘explore new opportunities’.

She tweeted at the time: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities, I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new. #corrie."

Faye's final scenes on the Corrie cobbles were in autumn 2019, with the actress admitting it was ‘demanding’ appearing in the soap.

Faye admitted that playing Kate was demanding.

She said: “It’s been very draining. I want to leave all that at the door, let go of it and go home. But I end up going home and mulling it over, and I’m just glad that I have a good support system.

“I have people who will tell me when I’m being a drama queen and to pull my socks up and shake it off.”

Before Corrie, Faye played Frankie in the BBC One drama Our Zoo in 2014.

She also played the lead in a production of Legally Blonde and played Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical on tour.

Her first role after Corrie was appearing in panto as the starring role in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Now Read: Who is Dancing On Ice's Graham Bell and why is he famous?