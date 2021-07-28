Why is Susanna Reid not on Good Morning Britain today?

Susanna Reid has gone on a break from GMB. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Where is Susanna Reid and when will she be back on GMB?

Susanna Reid usually wakes us up with our daily dose of Good Morning Britain news.

But fans of the show have noticed that Susanna, 50, is missing from her usual spot today.

So, where is Susanna and why is she not on GMB?

Susanna Reid is taking a break from GMB. Picture: ITV

Susanna Reid is currently on a break from Good Morning Britain as it is the summer holidays.

Just like This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Susanna always takes August off work.

Talking to Ben about sabbaticals, Susanna joked that she would be taking one of her own, saying: "Today’s my last day."

Ben then replied: "Happy days..No, we’ll miss you."

Susanna later confirmed her break, writing on Instagram: "OVER & OUT (for the summer) !!”

“Susanna enjoy your holiday ❤️❤️,” one fan commented, while another echoed: “Enjoy your well earned break ☝🏼🙏🏼💙”

While her replacements haven’t yet been announced, Susanna could be replaced with Charlotte Hawkins.

Over on Lorraine, GMB's Ranvir Singh is filling in for the rest of July, while Christine Lampard will also be a guest in August.

When will Susanna Reid be back on Good Morning Britain?

Susanna Reid will be back on GMB in September when the schools start up again.

The exact date has not yet been revealed, but it is thought to be around Monday 6.

'Shows go on and so on we go.'



'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

The presenter previously announced that she would be taking a break over the weekend, revealing she would soon be heading off on her summer break.

She wrote: ”RAINY! Last couple of days @gmb tomorrow & Tuesday before the summer break but... where did the summer go?!”

This comes after Piers Morgan, 55, left GMB back in March after a tense argument with co-star Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle.

An announcement was made by ITV at the time, which read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."