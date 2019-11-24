When does X Factor: The Band start, and what has Simon Cowell said about Little Mix's rival show?

24 November 2019, 14:55 | Updated: 24 November 2019, 14:57

The X Factor: The Band hits our screens this December and will battle for ratings against Little Mix's rival show, The Search

When does X Factor: The Band start?

The new spin-off show, hosted by Dermot O'Leary, will see performers audition to form part of a band.

Announcing the series earlier this year, Simon Cowell said: "You may have already heard about this but if you haven't we are launching X Factor: The Band this December."

He explained: "We have weeks to get this together. Very simply... we are going to try to find either the biggest boy group in the world, or the biggest girl group in the world."

Unlike the traditional show, which airs on Saturday nights, The X Factor: The Band format will begin on Monday, December 9 at 8.30pm on ITV.

There will then be further episodes in the week running up to Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 and Friday, December 13, also at 8.30pm, and all episodes will run for 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

The show is set to clash with Little Mix's very own BBC talent show ‘The Search’. Opening up about the impending ratings battle, Simon, 60, revealed that he was originally asked to co-produce the Little Mix show.

He said: "I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020.

“We were told their show was going to launch in 2021. Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward.

"Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea. But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100 per cent makes it more exciting there being a battle."

Auditions will take place soon at Sony Music in London, with the live finals held at Birmingham Arena the week of the general election in December.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell admits he and Amanda Holden have had 'too much Botox'

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The star feared for her eyesight

Kym Marsh feared she would LOSE her sight from pet chihuahua clawing her eye

Celebrities

The Former EastEnders actor spent time in care as a child after his family were thrown out of their home

I'm a Celeb's Cliff Parisi reveals his family were made homeless as his mum refused to 'sell him' to childless landlady
Mother of two Helen Flanagan has hit back at the troll

Helen Flanagan hits back after troll tells her to 'stop moaning about your kids!'

Lifestyle

Jason Derulo gave fans an eyeful - and some cheeky chat

Jason Derulo shocks fans with eye-popping underwear photo

Celebrities

xx

Cheryl Tweedy denies that she has teamed up with Kimberley and Nicola to vote for Girls Aloud foe Nadine to do gruesome I'm a Celeb trials

Trending on Heart

Time apart can be beneficial to a relationship

Experts claim spending five days and nights away from your partner is key to a happy relationship

Lifestyle

An early wake up time can be detrimental to our health

Scientists confirm 9am starts are bad for Brits' health - we aren't designed to get up until 7.55am

Lifestyle

Blogger Louise Pentland presents this new parenting podcast

Don't miss new podcast Mothers' Meeting with Louise Pentland

The move has caused an outcry from parents

Mum defends banning autistic lad from children's birthday party

Lifestyle

xx

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity are saying it's on too LATE