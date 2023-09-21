My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

21 September 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 17:01

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX
My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The final episode of My Mum Your Dad will be available to watch a day early on ITVX.

Davina McCall's dating show My Mum Your Dad will come to an end this week after two weeks.

The hit series - which has been branded 'better than Love Island' - has seen viewers watch as a handful of single parents entered a countryside retreat in a bid to find love later in life.

What they didn't know was that their children, who all nominated them to take part in the show, have been watching their every move in the retreat and have even been making decisions regarding their love lives.

There are a few couples on the show going strong - Roger and Janey, Elliott and Sharon, Natalie and Paul - but it will all have to come to an end on Friday, 22nd September.

My Mum Your Dad will end after two-weeks on Friday 22nd September
My Mum Your Dad will end after two-weeks on Friday 22nd September. Picture: ITV

When is the final episode of My Mum Your Dad?

The final episode of My Mum Your Dad will air on ITV on Friday 22nd September.

Due to scheduling, the episode will not air until 10:00pm on Friday.

How to watch My Mum Your Dad early on ITVX

Due to the schedule change, the final episode of My Mum Your Dad will go on ITVX at 10:00pm on Thursday, 21st September after the penultimate episode.

Which couples from My Mum Your Dad are still together?

Sadly for us, it appears any information about budding romances from the show will be saved until the series finishes.

People have high hopes, however, for Roger and Janey as well as Paul and Natalie and Sharon and Elliott.

