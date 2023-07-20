Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

By Alice Dear

This Morning and Loose Women have been cancelled this Thursday and replace with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

This Morning and Loose Women will not be on today (Thursday, 20th July) as the schedule replaces the popular ITV daytime shows with coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who have been hosting This Morning this week following Holly Willoughby's departure, will not be on the famous sofa, while the Loose Women panel will be empty.

In fact, the only morning TV airing on ITV1 today is Good Morning Britain – which will be on from 6:00am until 9:00am as usual – and Lorraine – which will be on from 9:00am until 10:00am.

Footage of the Women's World Cup will then begin at 10:00am and run until 1:30pm when regular scheduling will return.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will not be on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

This Morning and Loose Women will not be on ITV1 on Thursday, 20th July, to make room for the coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Today, Australia will play Republic of Ireland with kick-off at 11:00am.

When is This Morning and Loose Women back on TV?

This Morning and Loose Women will return to regular scheduling on ITV1 on Friday, 21st July.

