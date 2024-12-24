Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

What's on TV this Christmas Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 25th.

Christmas Day TV is jam packed full of exciting films, shows and specials in 2024, with plenty to keep us entertained on December 25th.

From highly-anticipated festive specials including Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Gavin and Stacey, Call the Midwife, and the Strictly Christmas Special to classic films like Home Alone 2, Toy Story 3, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Downton Abbey: A New Era, there's something for everyone this Christmas.

With King Charles making his annual Christmas Day message, today is the perfect day to put your feet up and relax in front of the tele.

Here is the Christmas Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Christmas Day TV Schedule

BBC One

6.00am – Breakfast

– Breakfast 9.00am – Trolls Holiday in Harmony

– Trolls Holiday in Harmony 9.20am – Superworm

– Superworm 9.50am – The Gruffalo's Child

– The Gruffalo's Child 10.15am – Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster

– Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster 11.20am – Toy Story 3 (2010)

– Toy Story 3 (2010) 12.55pm – Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

– Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) 2.15pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 2.35pm – Tiddler

– Tiddler 3.00pm – The King

– The King 3.10pm – The Weakest Link Christmas Special

– The Weakest Link Christmas Special 3.55pm – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

– Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 5.10pm – Doctor Who: Joy to the World

– Doctor Who: Joy to the World 6.10pm – Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

– Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 7.30pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 8.00pm – Call the Midwife Christmas Special (Part One)

– Call the Midwife Christmas Special (Part One) 9.00pm – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

– Gavin & Stacey: The Finale 10.35pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 11.05pm – Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

– Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special 11.35pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 11.55pm – On Christmas Night

– On Christmas Night 12.00am – Marry Me (2022)

– Marry Me (2022) 1.45am – Weather for the Week Ahead

– Weather for the Week Ahead 1.50am – BBC News

BBC Two

6.25am – Bargain Hunt Christmas Special

– Bargain Hunt Christmas Special 7.10am – The Gruffalo and Me: The Remarkable Julia Donaldson

– The Gruffalo and Me: The Remarkable Julia Donaldson 8.00am – Carols from King's

– Carols from King's 9.15am – The Frozen North: Our Wild Adventures

– The Frozen North: Our Wild Adventures 10.15am – Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers

– Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers 10.45am – Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out

– Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out 11.05am – High Society (1956)

– High Society (1956) 12.50pm – Swan Lake from English National Ballet

– Swan Lake from English National Ballet 3.00pm – The King

– The King 3.10pm – Some Like It Hot (1959)

– Some Like It Hot (1959) 5.05pm – North by Northwest (1959)

– North by Northwest (1959) 7.20pm – The Musical Classics of Morecambe and Wise

– The Musical Classics of Morecambe and Wise 7.55pm – The Morecambe and Wise Show Christmas Show 1977

– The Morecambe and Wise Show Christmas Show 1977 9.00pm – From Roger Moore with Love

– From Roger Moore with Love 10.20pm – The Lady in the Van (2015)

– The Lady in the Van (2015) 12.00am – Film: The Duchess (2008)

– Film: The Duchess (2008) 1.45am – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Repeat)

– Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Repeat) 3.00am – Doctor Who: Joy to the World

– Doctor Who: Joy to the World 3.55am – Asia

ITV1

6.00am – Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

– Royal Carols: Together at Christmas 7.00am – Good Morning Britain

– Good Morning Britain 9.00am – Lorraine

– Lorraine 10.00am – This Morning

– This Morning 12.00pm – James Martin's Christmas Day

– James Martin's Christmas Day 2.00pm – Ainsley's Festive Flavours

– Ainsley's Festive Flavours 3.00pm – The King

– The King 3.10pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

– Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) 5.25pm – Bullseye Christmas Special

– Bullseye Christmas Special 6.20pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 6.30pm – Emmerdale

– Emmerdale 7.00pm – Coronation Street

– Coronation Street 8.00pm – The Chase: Celebrity Special

– The Chase: Celebrity Special ​9.00pm – Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) Premiere

– Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) Premiere 11.20pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 11.40pm – The King

– The King 11.50pm – The Royal Variety Performance 2024

– The Royal Variety Performance 2024 2.10am – Dame Maggie Smith: A Celebration

– Dame Maggie Smith: A Celebration 3.00am – The King

– The King 3.10am – Ainsley's Festive Flavours

– Ainsley's Festive Flavours 3.50am – Unwind with ITV

– Unwind with ITV 5.05am – Deal or No Deal

Channel 4

6.15am – The Bear

– The Bear 6.45am – The Snowman

– The Snowman 7.10am – Father Christmas

– Father Christmas 7.40am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

– The Tiger Who Came to Tea 8.10pm – Monsters V Aliens (2009)

– Monsters V Aliens (2009) 10.00am – Shrek Forever After (2010)

– Shrek Forever After (2010) 11.50pm – The Snowman

– The Snowman 12.25pm – Mog's Christmas

– Mog's Christmas 12.55pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog

– The Snowman and the Snowdog 1.30pm – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024

– The Great Festive Bake Off 2024 2.45pm – The Italian Job (1969)

– The Italian Job (1969) 4.50pm – Alternative Christmas Message

– Alternative Christmas Message 4.55pm – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 5.00pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

– Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 7.05pm – The Piano Christmas Special

– The Piano Christmas Special 8.20pm – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

– Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10.35pm – Notting Hill (1999)

– Notting Hill (1999) 12.55am – East is East (1999)

– East is East (1999) 2.30am – Celebrity Gogglebox

– Celebrity Gogglebox 3.25am – The Alternative Christmas Message

– The Alternative Christmas Message 3.45am – The Piano Christmas Special

– The Piano Christmas Special 4.40am – Kirstie's Fill Your House for Free

– Kirstie's Fill Your House for Free 4.45am – Chateau DIY

Channel 5

6.00am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.05am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.10am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.15am – Milkshake Monkey

– Milkshake Monkey 6.20am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 6.30am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 6.35am –Tweedy & Fluff

–Tweedy & Fluff 6.45am – Fireman Sam

– Fireman Sam 6.55am – Thomas & Friends

– Thomas & Friends 7.05am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington

– The Adventures of Paddington 7.40am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 8.00am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 8.10am – The Big Christmas Megamix

– The Big Christmas Megamix 9.05am – Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs

– Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs 11.05am – Britain's favourite 80s Songs

– Britain's favourite 80s Songs 1.05pm – Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs

– Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs 3.10pm – The Railway Children Return (2022)

– The Railway Children Return (2022) 5.15pm – The Greatest Christmas Comedy Classics

– The Greatest Christmas Comedy Classics 7.15pm – Britain's Favourite Party Hits

– Britain's Favourite Party Hits 9.15pm – Britain's Favourite 80s songs

– Britain's Favourite 80s songs 11.15pm – When 80s TV Goes Horribly Wrong

– When 80s TV Goes Horribly Wrong 1.00am – Live Casino Show

– Live Casino Show 3.00am – The Yorkshire Vet

– The Yorkshire Vet 3.50am – A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater

– A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater 4.40am – Wildlife SOS

– Wildlife SOS 5.05am – House Doctor

– House Doctor 5.35am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 5.50am – Fireman Sam

