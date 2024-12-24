Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?
24 December 2024, 10:00
What's on TV this Christmas Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 25th.
Listen to this article
Christmas Day TV is jam packed full of exciting films, shows and specials in 2024, with plenty to keep us entertained on December 25th.
From highly-anticipated festive specials including Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Gavin and Stacey, Call the Midwife, and the Strictly Christmas Special to classic films like Home Alone 2, Toy Story 3, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Downton Abbey: A New Era, there's something for everyone this Christmas.
With King Charles making his annual Christmas Day message, today is the perfect day to put your feet up and relax in front of the tele.
Here is the Christmas Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
Christmas Day TV Schedule
BBC One
- 6.00am – Breakfast
- 9.00am – Trolls Holiday in Harmony
- 9.20am – Superworm
- 9.50am – The Gruffalo's Child
- 10.15am – Christmas Morning Service from Halifax Minster
- 11.20am – Toy Story 3 (2010)
- 12.55pm – Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
- 2.15pm – BBC News, Weather
- 2.35pm – Tiddler
- 3.00pm – The King
- 3.10pm – The Weakest Link Christmas Special
- 3.55pm – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
- 5.10pm – Doctor Who: Joy to the World
- 6.10pm – Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- 7.30pm – EastEnders
- 8.00pm – Call the Midwife Christmas Special (Part One)
- 9.00pm – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
- 10.35pm – EastEnders
- 11.05pm – Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
- 11.35pm – BBC News, Weather
- 11.55pm – On Christmas Night
- 12.00am – Marry Me (2022)
- 1.45am – Weather for the Week Ahead
- 1.50am – BBC News
Read more: The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie
Read more: Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film
BBC Two
- 6.25am – Bargain Hunt Christmas Special
- 7.10am – The Gruffalo and Me: The Remarkable Julia Donaldson
- 8.00am – Carols from King's
- 9.15am – The Frozen North: Our Wild Adventures
- 10.15am – Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
- 10.45am – Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out
- 11.05am – High Society (1956)
- 12.50pm – Swan Lake from English National Ballet
- 3.00pm – The King
- 3.10pm – Some Like It Hot (1959)
- 5.05pm – North by Northwest (1959)
- 7.20pm – The Musical Classics of Morecambe and Wise
- 7.55pm – The Morecambe and Wise Show Christmas Show 1977
- 9.00pm – From Roger Moore with Love
- 10.20pm – The Lady in the Van (2015)
- 12.00am – Film: The Duchess (2008)
- 1.45am – Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Repeat)
- 3.00am – Doctor Who: Joy to the World
- 3.55am – Asia
Read more: Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas
Read more: 10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024
ITV1
- 6.00am – Royal Carols: Together at Christmas
- 7.00am – Good Morning Britain
- 9.00am – Lorraine
- 10.00am – This Morning
- 12.00pm – James Martin's Christmas Day
- 2.00pm – Ainsley's Festive Flavours
- 3.00pm – The King
- 3.10pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
- 5.25pm – Bullseye Christmas Special
- 6.20pm – ITV News, Weather
- 6.30pm – Emmerdale
- 7.00pm – Coronation Street
- 8.00pm – The Chase: Celebrity Special
- 9.00pm – Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) Premiere
- 11.20pm – ITV News, Weather
- 11.40pm – The King
- 11.50pm – The Royal Variety Performance 2024
- 2.10am – Dame Maggie Smith: A Celebration
- 3.00am – The King
- 3.10am – Ainsley's Festive Flavours
- 3.50am – Unwind with ITV
- 5.05am – Deal or No Deal
Read more: Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained
Read more: 11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024
Channel 4
- 6.15am – The Bear
- 6.45am – The Snowman
- 7.10am – Father Christmas
- 7.40am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea
- 8.10pm – Monsters V Aliens (2009)
- 10.00am – Shrek Forever After (2010)
- 11.50pm – The Snowman
- 12.25pm – Mog's Christmas
- 12.55pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog
- 1.30pm – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024
- 2.45pm – The Italian Job (1969)
- 4.50pm – Alternative Christmas Message
- 4.55pm – Channel 4 News
- 5.00pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 7.05pm – The Piano Christmas Special
- 8.20pm – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- 10.35pm – Notting Hill (1999)
- 12.55am – East is East (1999)
- 2.30am – Celebrity Gogglebox
- 3.25am – The Alternative Christmas Message
- 3.45am – The Piano Christmas Special
- 4.40am – Kirstie's Fill Your House for Free
- 4.45am – Chateau DIY
Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained
Read more: Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'
Channel 5
- 6.00am – Peppa Pig
- 6.05am – Peppa Pig
- 6.10am – Peppa Pig
- 6.15am – Milkshake Monkey
- 6.20am – Pip and Posy
- 6.30am – Pip and Posy
- 6.35am –Tweedy & Fluff
- 6.45am – Fireman Sam
- 6.55am – Thomas & Friends
- 7.05am – Peppa Pig
- 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington
- 7.40am – Paw Patrol
- 8.00am – Pip and Posy
- 8.10am – The Big Christmas Megamix
- 9.05am – Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs
- 11.05am – Britain's favourite 80s Songs
- 1.05pm – Andrew Ridgley's Best Christmas Songs
- 3.10pm – The Railway Children Return (2022)
- 5.15pm – The Greatest Christmas Comedy Classics
- 7.15pm – Britain's Favourite Party Hits
- 9.15pm – Britain's Favourite 80s songs
- 11.15pm – When 80s TV Goes Horribly Wrong
- 1.00am – Live Casino Show
- 3.00am – The Yorkshire Vet
- 3.50am – A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater
- 4.40am – Wildlife SOS
- 5.05am – House Doctor
- 5.35am – Paw Patrol
- 5.50am – Fireman Sam
Read more: What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?
Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song
Read more: Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more