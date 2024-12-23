Christmas Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this Christmas Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 24th.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With only one more sleep until Santa. arrives, many of us are cosying up on our sofas to watch some fabulous TV this Christmas Eve.

There are plenty of festive favourites available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on December 24th.

While Christmas staples like The Snowman, The Holiday, White Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life are all scheduled, there are some other exciting TV shows and films on offer including Royal Carols: Together at Christmas with the Princess of Wales and Christmas University Challenge.

Here is the Christmas Eve TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve TV Schedule 2024

BBC One:

6.00am – Breakfast

– Breakfast 9.00am – CBeebies Panto : Beauty and the Beast (Repeat)

– CBeebies Panto : Beauty and the Beast (Repeat) 10.00am – Chicken Run (2000)

– Chicken Run (2000) 11.20am – Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway (2021)

– Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway (2021) 12.50pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 1.00pm – BBC Regional News, Weather

– BBC Regional News, Weather 1.20pm – Shaun the Sheep : The Flight Before Christmas

– Shaun the Sheep : The Flight Before Christmas 1.50pm – Stick Man

– Stick Man 2.20pm – Moana (2016)

– Moana (2016) 3.55pm – Shrek (2001)

– Shrek (2001) 5.20pm – BBC News

– BBC News 5.40pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 5.50pm – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.45pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 8.15pm – The Repair Shop at Christmas

– The Repair Shop at Christmas 9.15pm – Strike: The Ink Black Heart

– Strike: The Ink Black Heart 10.15pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 10.35pm – Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

– Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019 11.40pm – Midnight Mass Live from St Mary’s Church, Warwick

– Midnight Mass Live from St Mary’s Church, Warwick 12.55am – The Weakest Link : Strictly Special

– The Weakest Link : Strictly Special 1.40am – Weather for the Week Ahead

– Weather for the Week Ahead 1.45am – BBC News

Read more: Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

Read more: Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

Shrek is one of the films on TV this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

6.15am – Stories of Us

– Stories of Us 7.15am – Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

– Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 8.15am – Africa : Our Wild Adventures

– Africa : Our Wild Adventures 9.15am – Talking Pictures: John Mills

– Talking Pictures: John Mills 9.50am – Great Expectations (1946)

– Great Expectations (1946) 11.45am – Homes Under the Hammer

– Homes Under the Hammer 12.45pm – Bargain Hunt Christmas Special

– Bargain Hunt Christmas Special 1.30pm – Talking Pictures : Christmas Classics

– Talking Pictures : Christmas Classics 2.15pm – White Christmas (1954)

– White Christmas (1954) 4.10pm – Doctor Who at the Proms

– Doctor Who at the Proms 6.00pm – Carols from King's

– Carols from King's 7.15pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

– Richard Osman's Festive House of Games 7.45pm – Celebrity Mastermind

– Celebrity Mastermind 8.15pm – Only Connect Christmas Special

– Only Connect Christmas Special 8.45pm – Christmas University Challenge

– Christmas University Challenge 9.15pm – Mortimer & Whitehouse : Gone Christmas Fishing

– Mortimer & Whitehouse : Gone Christmas Fishing 10.15pm – A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone

– A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone 10.45pm – Beetlejuice (1988)

– Beetlejuice (1988) 12.15am – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

– The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 1.50am – Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas

– Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2.50am – Asia

– Asia 3.50am – My Life at Christmas with Anita Rani: Spencer Matthews

Read more: Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

Read more: 11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024

White Christmas was released in 1954. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

6.00am – Good Morning Britain

– Good Morning Britain 9.00am – Lorraine

– Lorraine 10.00am – This Morning

– This Morning 12.00pm – Loose Women

– Loose Women 1.00pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather

– ITV Lunchtime News, Weather 1.05pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 1.15pm – In for a Penny: Christmas Crackers

– In for a Penny: Christmas Crackers 2.00pm – Shrek the Halls

– Shrek the Halls 2.30pm – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

– It's a Wonderful Life (1946) 5.05pm – You Bet!

– You Bet! 6.20pm – Regional News, Weather ITV News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather ITV News, Weather 6.40pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 7.00pm – Emmerdale

– Emmerdale 7.30pm – Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

– Royal Carols: Together At Christmas 8.45pm – Coronation Street

– Coronation Street 9.15pm – Tik Tok: Top 100 2024

– Tik Tok: Top 100 2024 ​11.10pm – ITV News, Weather, Regional Weather

– ITV News, Weather, Regional Weather 11.30pm – Christmas Carols on ITV

– Christmas Carols on ITV 12.30am – Martin Lewis: How to Win at Board Games

– Martin Lewis: How to Win at Board Games 1.20am – Pictionary (Repeat)

– Pictionary (Repeat) 1.45am – Inside M&S at Christmas

– Inside M&S at Christmas 3.25am – Unwind with ITV

– Unwind with ITV 3.50am – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Read more: 10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

Read more: 8 best Christmas markets in London for a magical experience

It's a Wonderful Life is a festive favourite. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4

5.50am – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

– Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) 7.25am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

– The Tiger Who Came to Tea 7.50am – The Snowman

– The Snowman 8.20am – Father Christmas

– Father Christmas 8.55am – The Snowman and the Snowdog

– The Snowman and the Snowdog 9.25am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 9.55am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 10.20am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 10.50am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 11.20am – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 11.25pm – Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

– Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 2.10pm – A Christmas Carol (1984)

– A Christmas Carol (1984) 4.15pm – The Snowman

– The Snowman 4.45pm – Mog's Christmas

– Mog's Christmas 5.20pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog

– The Snowman and the Snowdog 5.45pm – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 6.05pm – Home Alone (1990)

– Home Alone (1990) 8.00pm – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024

– The Great Festive Bake Off 2024 9.15pm – Gogglebox

– Gogglebox ​11.15pm – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special 2023

– 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special 2023 12.20am – Sarah Millican: Home Bird Live

– Sarah Millican: Home Bird Live 1.15am – Greg Davies: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog

– Greg Davies: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog 2.25am – Sounds Like It's Christmas

– Sounds Like It's Christmas 3.20am – The Last Leg

– The Last Leg 4.15am – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024

– The Great Festive Bake Off 2024 ​5.25am – Kirstie's Handmade Christmas

Read more: Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Read more: Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Home Alone will be on Channel 4 this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5