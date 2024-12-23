Christmas Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

23 December 2024, 10:52

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed
The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this Christmas Eve? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 24th.

With only one more sleep until Santa. arrives, many of us are cosying up on our sofas to watch some fabulous TV this Christmas Eve.

There are plenty of festive favourites available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on December 24th.

While Christmas staples like The Snowman, The Holiday, White Christmas and It's a Wonderful Life are all scheduled, there are some other exciting TV shows and films on offer including Royal Carols: Together at Christmas with the Princess of Wales and Christmas University Challenge.

Here is the Christmas Eve TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Christmas Eve TV Schedule 2024

BBC One:

  • 6.00am – Breakfast
  • 9.00am – CBeebies Panto : Beauty and the Beast (Repeat)
  • 10.00am – Chicken Run (2000)
  • 11.20am – Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway (2021)
  • 12.50pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 1.00pm – BBC Regional News, Weather
  • 1.20pm – Shaun the Sheep : The Flight Before Christmas
  • 1.50pm – Stick Man 
  • 2.20pm – Moana (2016)
  • 3.55pm – Shrek (2001)
  • 5.20pm – BBC News
  • 5.40pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 5.50pm – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  • 7.45pm – EastEnders
  • 8.15pm – The Repair Shop at Christmas
  • 9.15pm – Strike: The Ink Black Heart
  • 10.15pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 10.35pm – Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019 
  • 11.40pm – Midnight Mass Live from St Mary’s Church, Warwick
  • 12.55am – The Weakest Link : Strictly Special
  • 1.40am – Weather for the Week Ahead
  • 1.45am – BBC News

BBC Two

  • 6.15am  Stories of Us 
  • 7.15am – Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 
  • 8.15am – Africa : Our Wild Adventures 
  • 9.15am – Talking Pictures: John Mills 
  • 9.50am – Great Expectations (1946)
  • 11.45am – Homes Under the Hammer
  • 12.45pm – Bargain Hunt Christmas Special 
  • 1.30pm – Talking Pictures : Christmas Classics
  • 2.15pm – White Christmas (1954)
  • 4.10pm – Doctor Who at the Proms
  • 6.00pm – Carols from King's
  • 7.15pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
  • 7.45pm – Celebrity Mastermind
  • 8.15pm – Only Connect Christmas Special
  • 8.45pm – Christmas University Challenge
  • 9.15pm – Mortimer & Whitehouse : Gone Christmas Fishing
  • 10.15pm – A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone
  • 10.45pm – Beetlejuice (1988)
  • 12.15am – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • 1.50am – Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 
  • 2.50am – Asia 
  • 3.50am – My Life at Christmas with Anita Rani: Spencer Matthews

ITV1

  • 6.00am – Good Morning Britain
  • 9.00am – Lorraine
  • 10.00am – This Morning
  • 12.00pm – Loose Women
  • 1.00pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather
  • 1.05pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 1.15pm – In for a Penny: Christmas Crackers 
  • 2.00pm – Shrek the Halls
  • 2.30pm – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
  • 5.05pm – You Bet! 
  • 6.20pm – Regional News, Weather ITV News, Weather
  • 6.40pm – ITV News, Weather
  • 7.00pm – Emmerdale
  • 7.30pm – Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
  • 8.45pm – Coronation Street
  • 9.15pm – Tik Tok: Top 100 2024
  • ​11.10pm – ITV News, Weather, Regional Weather
  • 11.30pm – Christmas Carols on ITV
  • 12.30am – Martin Lewis: How to Win at Board Games 
  • 1.20am – Pictionary (Repeat)
  • 1.45am – Inside M&S at Christmas
  • 3.25am – Unwind with ITV
  • 3.50am – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Channel 4

  • 5.50am  Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)
  • 7.25am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea
  • 7.50am – The Snowman
  • 8.20am – Father Christmas
  • 8.55am – The Snowman and the Snowdog
  • 9.25am – The Simpsons 
  • 9.55am – The Simpsons 
  • 10.20am – The Simpsons 
  • 10.50am – The Simpsons 
  • 11.20am – Channel 4 News
  • 11.25pm – Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
  • 2.10pm – A Christmas Carol (1984)
  • 4.15pm – The Snowman 
  • 4.45pm – Mog's Christmas 
  • 5.20pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog 
  • 5.45pm – Channel 4 News
  • 6.05pm – Home Alone (1990)
  • 8.00pm – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024
  • 9.15pm – Gogglebox
  • ​11.15pm – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special 2023 
  • 12.20am – Sarah Millican: Home Bird Live
  • 1.15am – Greg Davies: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog 
  • 2.25am – Sounds Like It's Christmas 
  • 3.20am – The Last Leg 
  • 4.15am – The Great Festive Bake Off 2024 
  • ​5.25am – Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 

Channel 5

  • 6.00am  Oggy Oggy 
  • 6.10am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.15am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes 
  • 6.25am – Pip and Posy 
  • 6.30am – Odo 
  • 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff 
  • 6.45am – Fireman Sam 
  • 6.55am – Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! 
  • 7.05am – Peppa Pig 
  • 7.10am – Peppa Pig 
  • 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington 
  • 7.35am – Thomas & Friends : The Christmas Letter Express 
  • 8.40am – Paw Patrol 
  • 8.55am – A Right Royal Sprout 
  • 9.05am – Mixmups 
  • 9.15am – Milkshake!: Nativity 
  • 9.30am – Scrooge (1951)
  • 11.15am – The Holiday (2006)
  • 2.00pm – The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
  • 4.35pm – Catch Me if You Can (2002)
  • 7.10pm – 5 News Update
  • 7.15pm – World's Strongest Man
  • 8.15pm – The Four Seasons at Christmas
  • 9.15pm – The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special
  • 10.15pm – The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches
  • 11.45pm – Bradley Walsh: Comedy Legends
  • 1.10am – Live Casino Show
  • 3.10am – Dunkirk : Mission Impossible 
  • ​3.55am – Aldi v M&S: Who Does Xmas Best?
  • 4.45am – Britain's Great Cathedrals with Tony Robinson 
  • 5.05am – House Doctor
  • 5.35am – Paw Patrol
  • 5.50am – Fireman Sam

Celebrities