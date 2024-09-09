Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

9 September 2024, 12:56

Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Her age, children and job revealed as Ruth Langsford returns to Loose Women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eamonn Holmes has recently been spotted with his rumoured new girlfriend Katie Alexander after splitting from his wife Ruth Langsford earlier this year.

The GB News journalist and his Loose Women partner shocked fans in May 2024 when they announced they were to divorce, leading many to speculate on the reason for their break-up. Shortly after the announcement, Eamonn was spotted with a mystery woman who was later identified as Katie, with many believing she may have something to do with their shock split.

Since then lots of us have been wanting to get to know Katie more including her age, where she's from, if she has kids, who her ex-husband is and whether she knows Ruth.

Who is Eamonn Holmes rumoured girlfriend Katie Alexander? Here is everything you need to know.

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly dating Katie Alexander
Eamonn Holmes is reportedly dating Katie Alexander. Picture: Getty

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander?

Katie is a 42-year-old relationship counsellor, with her website stating she she takes 'a holistic approach to counselling'.

She is rumoured to have met Eamonn several years ago via Twitter and the pair struck up a close friendship. Since then it appears that things have taken a romantic turn and Katie has been spotted at Eamonn's apartment as well as on holiday with the former This Morning star.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Does Katie Alexander have children?

According to the Mail Online, Eamonn's girlfriend Katie has three children. She reportedly has a 22-year-old son called Ben from a relationship when she was 19-years-old, as well as two children with her former husband George Alexander.

The father of Katie's son Ben is Michael Devine, who spoke to the publication about Katie's relationship with Eamonn.

He revealed: "Ben told me Eamonn and Katie were together, but he doesn't say much, he's more interested in kicking a football around."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have not revealed the reason for their split
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have not revealed the reason for their split. Picture: Getty

Does Katie Alexander know Ruth Langsford?

It isn't believed that Eamonn and Ruth's marriage ended because of his connection with Katie, however it seems that the Loose Women host didn't realise how close the pair were until they went public with their romance.

A source told The Sun: "Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger.

"Eamonn's friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Exclusive
James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage

Alison Hammond revealed she has lost a total of 11 stone after being diagnosed as 'morbidly obese'

Alison Hammond bravely reflects on 11 stone weight loss: 'I was dying'

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis after discovering lump while breastfeeding

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed

My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

TV & Movies

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died

Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children and family explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

TV & Movies

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting

Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

Topshop may be returning to UK's shopping streets

Topshop owners hint shop is returning to the UK high street

Fashion

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split
Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk

Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced

Everything we know about Celebrity Traitors UK so far from start date to rumoured cast

TV & Movies

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

TV & Movies

Emma Willis appeared on Heart Breakfast

Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt