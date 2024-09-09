Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Her age, children and job revealed as Ruth Langsford returns to Loose Women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eamonn Holmes has recently been spotted with his rumoured new girlfriend Katie Alexander after splitting from his wife Ruth Langsford earlier this year.

The GB News journalist and his Loose Women partner shocked fans in May 2024 when they announced they were to divorce, leading many to speculate on the reason for their break-up. Shortly after the announcement, Eamonn was spotted with a mystery woman who was later identified as Katie, with many believing she may have something to do with their shock split.

Since then lots of us have been wanting to get to know Katie more including her age, where she's from, if she has kids, who her ex-husband is and whether she knows Ruth.

Who is Eamonn Holmes rumoured girlfriend Katie Alexander? Here is everything you need to know.

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly dating Katie Alexander. Picture: Getty

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander?

Katie is a 42-year-old relationship counsellor, with her website stating she she takes 'a holistic approach to counselling'.

She is rumoured to have met Eamonn several years ago via Twitter and the pair struck up a close friendship. Since then it appears that things have taken a romantic turn and Katie has been spotted at Eamonn's apartment as well as on holiday with the former This Morning star.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Does Katie Alexander have children?

According to the Mail Online, Eamonn's girlfriend Katie has three children. She reportedly has a 22-year-old son called Ben from a relationship when she was 19-years-old, as well as two children with her former husband George Alexander.

The father of Katie's son Ben is Michael Devine, who spoke to the publication about Katie's relationship with Eamonn.

He revealed: "Ben told me Eamonn and Katie were together, but he doesn't say much, he's more interested in kicking a football around."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have not revealed the reason for their split. Picture: Getty

Does Katie Alexander know Ruth Langsford?

It isn't believed that Eamonn and Ruth's marriage ended because of his connection with Katie, however it seems that the Loose Women host didn't realise how close the pair were until they went public with their romance.

A source told The Sun: "Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger.

"Eamonn's friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him."