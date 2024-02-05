Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin leaves heartbreaking message to his children before death

5 February 2024, 12:03

Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica Holmes and sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac
Jonnie Irwin left an emotional message for his sons before his passing. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

By Hope Wilson

Jonnie Irwin left some parting advice for his young sons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonnie Irwin left an emotional message for his sons before his death aged 50.

Prior to his death, the Escape to the Country host- who shares sons Rex, five, and twins Rafa and Cormac, three, with his wife Jessica Holmes, 40- opened up about what advice he would like to leave his children before he passed.

Speaking to HELLO!, Jonnie had some touching words for his children, stating: "Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

He continued: "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves, because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless."

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his wife Jessica and sons Rex, Cormac and Rafa
Jonnie Irwin made an emotional statement before his death. Pictured with his wife Jessica and sons Rex, Cormac and Rafa. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

The A Place in the Sun presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, but went public with his diagnosis in 2022.

Since then, Jonnie continued to keep fans up-to-date with his health battle, often posting updates from hospital and revealing his treatment plans.

Despite his wavering health, the Channel 4 host continued with his TV work, right up until his death.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin says he and wife are 'making plans' as they celebrate anniversary amid health battle

Read more: Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his son
Jonnie Irwin often posted images with his family . Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie's family announced his death on the 2nd of February with an emotional Instagram post.

The statement read: "In Loving Memory 🌟

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. 🕊️💔"

Jonnie Irwin pictured with his wife Jessica Holmes on a motorbike
Jonnie Irwin's family released a statement following his death aged 50. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

After the announcement, Jonnie's Escape to the Country colleague Jules Hudson, 54, commented: "Just got home to hear the devastating news of our old friend Jonnie Irwin.

"Escape to the Country is family to those of us lucky enough to make it, and Jonnie was its life and soul. Always funny, always full of mischief, he met his diagnosis with characteristic fight and a selfless determination to do whatever he could to beat it.

All of our thoughts are with Jonnie and his family on a day we all dared to hope would never come. Farewell old friend, I’ll see you next time… with all our love, Jules Xxx"

Jonnie Irwin smiles
Jonnie Irwin confirmed he had lung cancer in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Other followers were quick to flood the post with love and support for Jonnie's family.

Podcast host Vogue Williams, 38, wrote: "Incredibly courageous man…"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chips stated: "What a fighter. Rest in piece mate ❤️ Sending love to you all xxx"

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb added: "Rest in peace, always came across as a thoroughly decent person! So sad, love n hugs to him family x"

Read more: Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes and how many children do they have?

Read more: Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Read more: Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper smile

Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper's relationship explained

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?

The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

Kate Garraway said she is 'so proud' of her children following the loss of Derek Draper

Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking question daughter Darcey asked during Derek's final moments

Celine Dion with Taylor Swift at the Grammys

Celine Dion makes surprise Grammys appearance amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife Jessica Holmes and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin dead: TV star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

Celebrities

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway put on a brave face as she laid her beloved husband to rest in London on Friday

How Kate Garraway paid tribute to husband Derek Draper with subtle detail at funeral

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars villa and Maya Jama

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Location details revealed

Kate Garraway was joined by family and friends as she laid her beloved husband Derek Draper to rest

Derek Draper funeral sees Kate Garraway and children say emotional goodbye

The Apprentice 2024 is back for another season

Where is The Apprentice house? Location and value revealed

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

Why did Claude Littner leave The Apprentice?

The Apprentice will return in 2024.

Who are The Apprentice 2024 candidates? Meet the season 18 contestants

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides? Their feud explained

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a collection of royal homes

Where do Kate Middleton and Prince William live? A look at their family home

Clarkson's Farm series three will be released onto Amazon Prime Video in May 2024

Clarkson's Farm series 3 release date, cast and location

Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is

How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

TV & Movies

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars finish and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Kaz Kawmi and Love Island Movie Night title card

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies