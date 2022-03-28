The surprising reason why Bridgerton fans prefer season two to season one

28 March 2022, 15:41 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 15:43

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Bridgerton fans have rushed to social media to praise the latest series of the Netflix show - and many people are saying the same thing.

The hugely anticipated second series of Bridgerton finally landed on Netflix last week, and we couldn't be happier about the return of our favourite show.

Season two put Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) front and centre, and explored his romance with newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

If you, like us, binged every single episode in one sitting, you'll be aware that this season contained considerably less x-rated scenes than the first did.

Fans have praised Anthony and Kate's chemistry
Fans have praised Anthony and Kate's chemistry. Picture: Netflix

Many fans have praised the show for prioritising romance over sex scenes, with one writing: "Can we talk about how they showed more intensity and emotions with scenes like this than Daphne and Simon did during every sex scene they had.This just shows that passion doesn't have to be portrayed as something purely sexual," one fan tweeted.

Many viewers praised the incredible chemistry between Anthony and Kate, with one writing: "I don't know if it's an unpopular opinion but I liked the second season so much more than the first one. The chemistry between Anthony and Kate was so much better than the one between Daphne and the Duke."

Bridgerton season two features less sex scenes that the first series
Bridgerton season two features less sex scenes that the first series. Picture: Netflix

All eight episodes of Bridgerton season two are available to watch on Netflix now.

Currently, we don't have official confirmation on when season three will be released, but we do know there's a third and fourth season in the works.

