Celebrity X Factor to see all-star RUGBY BOYBAND take on Love Island supergroup

Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis have teamed up for the singing competition set to air this autumn on ITV. Picture: Getty

Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis are set to team up for the celeb edition of the singing contest coming to ITV this autumn

Rugby superstars Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis have formed a hunky boyband who are headed for the Celebrity X Factor stage.

The three athletes have teamed up for the singing competition and will use their hidden musical talents to take on Love Island's super-band in the upcoming show.

Former England rugby player Ben Foden, who split from ex-wife Una Healy in 2018 following a cheating scandal, is no stranger to performing as the scrum-half auditioned for Pop Idol aged 18.

The 33-year-old also impressed A League of Their Own viewers last year with his cover of John Legend’s All of Me, and All Together Now's 100-strong judging panel with a smooth cover of George Ezra's Shotgun.

Ex-England rugby player Ben Foden is one third of the rugby supergroup. Picture: Getty

Joining Ben is ex-Scottish rugby union star Thom Evans, who split from Heart FM's Kelly Brook in 2013 following two devastating miscarriages.

The former model from Surrey had a brush with fame as part of the pop group Twen2y 4 Se7en, who supported Peter Andre, Westlife and McFly on tour, and were even compared to the Beach Boys.

“Whenever we go into radio stations and are asked to sing live people are always surprised by how good we sound," said Thom, who was 19 years old at the time.

The now 33-year-old, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, admitted to missing performing, so this will be a great chance for him to get back on stage.

He said: “Sadly, now all the singing I do is alone in the shower.”

Former pop star and Scottish rugby union player Thom Evans will join the line-up. Picture: Getty

The third rugby hunk completing the line-up is Levi Davis, a soul-singing sports star who signed a contract with Bath Rugby in 2017.

The winger was in a band called Majesti and starred alongside members he met at BIMM Bristol (British and Irish Modern Music Institute in Bristol) – the college George Ezra studied at.

The 20-year-old even has plans to release his own EP this year.

He said: “Music’s always been very important to me.”

Bath Rugby's Levi Davis will also take to the Celebrity X Factor stage. Picture: Getty

The rugby boyband will go up against the likes of reality stars Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Zara McDermott, who have formed a Love Island band.

Other rumoured stars they are set to face include footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones, Strictly Come Dancing's Brendan Cole, TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan from The Chase.