Exclusive

Matt Evers defends Dancing on Ice as show faces furious 'fix' claims over Caprice Bourret return

By Naomi Bartram

Matt Evers has opened up about Caprice Bourret’s return to the ice after ‘parting ways’ with her partner.

Dancing On Ice has faced its fair share of controversy over the past few weeks after it was revealed Caprice Bourret had split from her professional partner Hamish Gaman.

And when she returned to the ice with pro skater Oscar Peter on Sunday evening, ITV viewers gave the 48-year-old a less than warm reception, with booing heard coming from the audience.

Some fans even branded the show a 'fix' on Twitter after Caprice was saved by the judges in the skate-off, while presenter Radzi Chinyanganya was sent home.

But now Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers has defended the show, saying the drama off-ice can take away from the amazing work the celebrities are doing.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the professional skater explained: “Unfortunately or fortunately, it’s an entertainment programme.

Read More: Caprice returns to Dancing On Ice with new partner Oscar Peter following shock split from Hamish

“With all my partners for the past 12 seasons I try to keep them in a protective bubble because it can take away from the skating. When we’re on the ice you have to be so focussed and so concentrated.”

He went on to say the media reports off-ice can “help the ratings for the show and it help viewers watch”.

Read More: Dancing On Ice in chaos as Joe Swash's partner Alexandra Schauman forced to pull out after 'freak accident'

Referencing pro skater Alexandra Schauman, who was forced to miss this week’s performance, Matt, 43, added: “Unfortunately right now we’re going through some negative stuff, especially with Alexandra who skated with Joe Swash, her injury as well.

“I’m sending positivity to the studio right now to get through this rough patch.”

This comes after viewers were left fuming when CBBC presenter Radzi and pro Jessica Hatfield were sent home following the skate off with Caprice.

Explaining why he thought Caprice had failed to win over the public, Matt - who is partnered with Steps’ Ian ‘H’ Watkins - told us: “With Caprice, it was the change in professional partners, they’ve only had a few days together so it takes a long time to build that chemistry.

“That’s what the judges picked up on in their marks and then all the stuff in the press. With Caprice I think the public are not behind her at the minute, so I think it was probably the right decision for the skate off.”

Meanwhile, back on the ice, Matt and H are taking on ‘Fairytale Week’ this coming Sunday, and they’ve got something big in store.

Speaking about what fans of the show can expect, Matt teased: “Next week is fairytale week, but for H and I, they’ve given us something that’s a little bit obscure, not something you’d initially think about.

“Fingers crossed it’s going to be amazing, it’s a little more balletic, it’s slow which is what everyone’s been asking from us, it’ll be quite passionate.”

We can't wait!

Listen to