Who is Dancing On Ice 2021 professional Vicky Ogden? Age, career and husband revealed

Vicky Ogden is married to her former Dancing On Ice partner Sam Attwater. Picture: Instagram

Who is Matt Richardson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vicky Ogden? Here’s everything you need to know about the professional skater…

Dancing On Ice has been very dramatic this year, with TWO celebrities having to pull out in the first few weeks.

And after Rufus Hound was forced to quit the show following a positive Covid test, Matt Richardson has stepped in with his professional partner Vicky Ogden.

But who is Vicky Ogden and has she won the show before?

How old is Vicky Ogden?

Vicky Ogden was born on May 10, 1984 in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, which means she is 36.

The DOI star started ice skating when she was just 6 years old and has competed internationally.

She is also a director of Milton Keynes International School of Skating and a qualified National Ice Skating (NISA) coach.

Vicky has also performed in shows such as Art on Ice and Kyran Bracken's Ice Party and is also a choreographer for various Milton Keynes skaters.

More recently, the skating star appeared in The Real Full Monty on Ice with co-star Ashley Banjo.

Vicky Ogden was paired with Andy Whyment on Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA Images

Who has Vicky Ogden been partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Vicky made her Dancing on Ice debut in 2012 with Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment and they were the 10th couple to be voted off the show.

The following year, Vicky was paired with Joe Pasquale and they became the sixth couple to be eliminated.

In the final series of the original Dancing On Ice in 2014, Vicky was paired with Sam Attwater and they went on to win the show.

Is Vicky Ogden married?

Dancing On Ice fans will know Vicky and Sam Attwater fell in love during their time on the show and became the first DOI couple to tie the knot in 2014.

In February 2016, Vicky announced that she was expecting a baby and they welcomed Rosie the same year.

In 2019, the pair welcomed their second daughter Daisy.

