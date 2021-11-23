Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

23 November 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

David Ginola has been dating Maeva Denat since 2016, and the pair share a child together. Find out her age, job, and Instagram name.

David Ginola is one of the contestants on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

He is an ex-footballer from France, who has played for Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspurs, Newcastle United, and Everton.

David, 56, has been dating a French model named Maeva Denat, and the pair share one daughter together.

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016
Maeve and David were first linked in 2016. Picture: Alamy
David and Maeva share a daughter together
David and Maeva share a daughter together. Picture: Alamy

Who is Maeva Denat? What's her age and job?

Maeva, 32, is a French model and actress.

She and David were first linked in 2016 when they were photographed holding hands in Paris.

David got divorced from his first wife, Coraline, in the same year.

Maeva and David welcomed a daughter in 2018, and the couple regularly post family pictures to Instagram.

David suffered a heart attack in 2016, and he was clinically dead for 12 minutes before being resuscitated.

Maeve opened up about his health concerns in an interview with The Sun prior to his arrival in the I'm A Celeb castle.

She said: "David’s biggest fear is he won’t live to see our daughter ever grow up and I feel the same way. It feels like there is a huge void in my life when he goes away. We miss each other so much.

"I am always worried about David’s health and what if something happens like before?

"I push him to take care of himself but it is a constant battle.“David loves to cook and to eat and can eat three plates of food when you have just one. Like most French people, he likes to drink wine and smoke, but I’ve been trying to get him to stop."

Is Maeva Denat on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @maevadenat12.

