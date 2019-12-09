How did the final episode of Gavin and Stacey end ahead of the Christmas Special?

Gavin and Stacey is returning this Christmas. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Gavin and Stacey is returning this Christmas, but where did we leave the final episode in 2010?

The news we had all been waiting for finally became a reality earlier this year when James Corden and Ruth Jones announced there would be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

But while the stars have been giving us some subtle clues about what we can expect from the reunion show, let’s take a look back at where we left our favourite characters.

How did the final episode of Gavin and Stacey end?

So, when we left them Stacey Shipman had finally fallen pregnant with their first child after doctor’s told them Gavin’s sperm count was too low.

In the final scene - which aired in 2010 - Stacey can be seen cradling her bump while sitting in the Welsh sun with Nessa, Gavin and Smithy.

Elsewhere in the episode, Smithy dramatically stopped Nessa – the mother of his baby Neil – from marrying Dave Coaches at the last minute.

On Nessa’s big day, the ceremony was interrupted when Smithy asked Nessa not to get married, as well as telling her she repulsed him.

Read More: Larry Lamb teases Gavin and Stacey fishing trip may FINALLY be explained in Christmas special

Surprisingly, Dave actually agreed and they ended up calling it a day on their relationship with a handshake.

What will happen in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special?

By the time we get to the Christmas special, Gavin and Stacey’s baby will be around nine so we’ll get to see them as parents.

Read More: Gavin and Stacey musical set to hit the West End, but James Corden is 'too busy' for it

Spilling some major clues ahead of the episode, Gavin actor Mathew Horne said: “There’s very, very little I can give away - suffice to say he's a little bit tired... and he’s a dad with an almost grown up child.

“I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised and warmed by what they see ... I have every confidence people are going to really like it.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Mathew also called the script “really beautiful, funny and heartwarming.”

When it comes to Smithy and Nessa, we don’t actually know if the pair are romantically together, as it seems Smithy was still living in Billericay, Essex while Nessa’s home is in Barry Island.

His and Nessa’s son, Neil, will be around ten years old so hopefully we’ll get some great scenes of the unique family.

More importantly, we still have no idea what happened between Bryn West and his nephew Jason on that fishing trip. So maybe the truth will finally be revealed…