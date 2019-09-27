Good Morning Britain fans baffled as Laura Tobin's legs 'magically change colour' mid-show

The weather presenter leaves viewers confused as they claim the lightening-quick outfit switch must be "magic".

Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin left viewers mystified this morning as her legs appeared to "change colour" halfway through the show.

Viewers spotted the "magic" blunder when the weather presenter, 37, strolled across the studio wearing black tights, despite having had bare legs just moments before.

The show's resident meteorologist stunned people watching at home with her lightening-quick wardrobe change, prompting early risers to discuss the fashion blooper on Twitter.

"@Lauratobin1 on #gmb this morning went from tan tights to black tights in a matter of seconds," wrote one viewer.

While another commented: "Look amazing @Lauratobin1 but magic tights."

Meteorologist Laura Tobin strolled across the studio wearing black tights, despite having bare legs seconds before. Picture: ITV

Host Ben Shepherd, who recently faced an awkward TV moment when he claimed Ashley James' face "didn't move" due to Botox, noticed the his co-star's style switch-up and said: "As Laura sashays onto the desk, we've made it to Friday."

The English broadcaster replied: "With a different pair of legs. I had no tights on a second ago! It's a bit colder than I thought."

But presenter Kate Garraway stepped in to stop the chit chat and joked that Laura was bursting the TV bubble for those watching in real time.

She laughed: "You're pointing out the flaws. Don't tell people!"

Co-hosts Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway were also left baffled. Picture: ITV

The outfit gaffe follows Piers Morgan's hilarious attempt at taking over Laura's role last week – with disastrous results.

The 54-year-old GMB host was adamant he could do a better job of presenting the weather than the professional scientist, but gave viewers the wrong forecast and even failed to spot Hurricane Humberto crashing towards Bermuda.

He claimed conditions in Britain were going to be "great all week", despite heavy rain predicted in the UK.

Viewers hit social media to mock Piers' failed efforts and encouraged him to give Laura back her job.

One fan said: "Piers Morgan doing the weather... It was the best weather forecast I’ve ever seen!"

While a second wrote: "He is good but not good enough, Laura is top weather lady. Sorry Piers!"

