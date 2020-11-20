I’m A Celebrity 2020: What have the stars chosen as their luxury items?

The I'm A Celebrity stars received their luxury items. Picture: ITV

What are the I’m A Celebrity luxury items? Find out everything…

Ant and Dec are cheering us all up this November with another series of I’m A Celebrity.

This year Mo Farah and Jessica Plummer are facing some awful Bushtucker trials in bid to be crowned King or Queen of the castle.

And late comers Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson were thrown in at the deep end when they were tasked with a secret mission to win everyone’s luxury items.

Luckily, they passed with flying colours, but what luxury items did the celebrities choose this year? Let’s find out…

The luxury items were given out on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

What are the I’m A Celebrity luxury items?

The celebrities were particularly over the moon when their luxury items arrived.

Mo Farah’s luxury item

Olympian Mo Farah decided to bring in a picture drawn by his children for his luxury item.

Vernon, 46, welled up as Mo unwrapped the picture, with the athlete saying: "It's a poster from my kids."

The message on it reads: "Hi dad, hope you're having a nice time just remember I love you and I'm always thinking about you.

"And I almost forgot - when you meet Ant and Dec, tell them my favourite is Ant. I love you."

Speaking about the reason he chose the poster, Mo said: "My kids mean everything to me. When I look at this I get emotional... I do miss them."

Vernon Kay’s luxury item

Vernon Kay decided to bring a part of his family with him too, choosing a blanket from his sofa at home which he uses when his family watches TV together.

Giovanna Fletcher’s luxury item

Podcaster and writer Giovanna revealed she’d picked S Club 7’s Reach for the Stars so the camp could have a boogie.

The celebrities were over the moon when she revealed she gets three plays of the song.

Giovanna Fletcher's luxury item is an S Club 7 song. Picture: ITV

AJ Pritchard’s luxury item

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard picked something slightly more practical and went for curl cream for his hair.

Victoria Derbyshire’s luxury item

Victoria Derbyshire got emotional when she opened her luxury item which is a photo of her family.

Hollie Arnold’s luxury item

Hollie Arnold MBE picked her 10-year-old dressing gown.

Beverley Callard’s luxury item

In another practical pick, Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard had a hairbrush.

Shane Richie’s luxury item

In a sweet nod to his family, EastEnders actor Shane Richie had his daughter’s shower gel.

Ruthie Henshall’s luxury item

After completing the secret task to win everyone’s luxury items, Ruthie revealed hers is mascara.

Russell Watson’s luxury item

Russell Watson had a pillow that had travelled the world with him.

Jessica Plummer’s luxury item

EastEnders’ Jessica Plummer also got teary as she chose a mug with a photo of her daughter on.

