This new Love Island trailer has got us SO excited for Monday!

Check out the new Love Island trailer. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island’s Caroline Flack promises the ‘ultimate summer of love’!

Love Island is officially BACK on Monday - which means we’re all in for a summer of serious drama.

And after revealing the beautiful bunch on hopefuls making up the ITV2 line up, now bosses have dropped the brand new trailer - and it’s just as amazing as we imagined.

In the clip, host Caroline Flack starts by telling viewers: "The waiting is over. An unforgettable summer is about to begin. So, the question is…"

As Elton John’s Are You Ready For Love? blasts out, the latest batch of islanders can be seen ditching their day jobs for the villa.

First up is air hostess Amy Hart, shortly followed by scientist Yewande Biala who drops her lab coat and gets into her bikini.

Dancer - and Strictly star AJ Pritchard’s brother - Curtis Pritchard can also be seen leaving his ballroom partner mid-spin.

Read More: Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

Meanwhile, beauty therapist Amber Gill walks away from the salon and hunky rugby player Sherif Lanre leaves mid-way through a game to catch his flight to Majorca.

Elsewhere in the ad, pharmacist Anna Vakili leaves a customer in the lurch and aircraft engineer Callum Macleod gets to work on the aeroplane.

The Islanders are back on Monday 3rd June. Picture: ITV2

Surfer Lucie Donlan, gym fanatic Anton Danyluk, boxer Tommy Fury, catering company owner Joe Garratt and Michael Griffiths the firefighter also get out their tiniest swimwear.

Caroline then finishes by asking: "They’re ready for love. Are you?" before that iconic Love Island theme tune kicks in.

Read More: Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa

The caption reads: “Paradise is waiting for our Islanders and they’re ready for the ultimate summer of love. Are you?

“12 sexy singles are leaving their lives behind in a bid to bag their perfect match.”

And fans are clearly very excited about it, as the video has already got thousands of views.

This comes after the show was slammed last week when fans noticed distinct lack of different body-types in the line-up.

Retweeting the official announcement, 2018 contestant Alexandra Cane wrote: "Where the curvy girls at?".

Where the curvy girls at? 🤔🙏🏼 https://t.co/pMjKwfPD6a — Alexandra Cane (@alexandracane) May 27, 2019

And Malin Andersson, who appeared on the show in 2016, also tweeted: "And I thought they would have some diversity. Meh"

Meanwhile, ITV2 bosses gave fans a glimpse of the brand new Love Island villa on Thursday - and there’s a few additions.

The Hideaway has been given the amazing added feature of a HOT TUB and the Beach Hut has also had a change of colouring with some warmer shades this year.

Love Island returns Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV2.