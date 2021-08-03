Love Island fans convinced Hugo Hammond has left the villa after he 'disappeared' last night

3 August 2021, 08:05

Love Island fans are convinced Hugo Hammond has left Love island
Love Island fans are convinced Hugo Hammond has left Love island. Picture: ITV/Twitter

Where is Hugo Hammond and has he left the Love Island villa?

It’s all been kicking off on Love Island since the boys returned from Casa Amor last week.

But while Liam Reardon and Tyler Cruickshank have been trying to repair the damage from their so-called ‘lads holiday’, one man has been noticeably missing from the drama.

Yep, Hugo Hammond has seemingly disappeared from the villa after bringing new girl Amy Day back with him.

Love Island fans think Hugo Hammond has disappeared
Love Island fans think Hugo Hammond has disappeared. Picture: ITV

The PE teacher has managed to keep himself to himself over the past few days, leaving some viewers to question where he has gone.

"Has Hugo left? Swear I’ve not seen him the last two nights #LoveIsland,” someone wrote on Twitter.

Someone else wrote: “I haven’t heard of Hugo in a while, where is he? #LoveIsland”

A third fan said: “Seriously LOOL where is Hugo? Did they send him home ?? #LoveIsland”.

While a fourth added: “Where has Hugo been hiding for the last two episodes??? #LoveIsland.”

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day are still in the Love Island villa
Hugo Hammond and Amy Day are still in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Where is Hugo from Love Island?

Hugo is very much still in the Love Island villa, the drama has just focussed more on the likes of Liam and Millie Court, as well as Kam Kamwi and Tyler.

We will get to see all the Islanders make some pretty tough decisions during tonight’s show when another recoupling takes place.

While Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are firmly back together, Millie is still unsure whether she can ever trust Liam again following his Casa Amor deceit.

There is also a lot of confusion with Tyler and Toby Aromolaran, who don’t seem to know what they want.

Despite dumping her for Abigail Rawlings just days ago, Toby admitted last night that he is still interested in Chloe Burrows.

Speaking to Jake Cornish and Tyler, he said: "I’m in a place where I'm with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself.

“She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with... Chlo.”

“I walked down with Mary and obviously, I was like, ‘Agh, Abi’s by herself, what the f***’. But then in the corner of my eye, I’m like, ‘Chloe’s with someone as well’. I’m like, ‘Woah, I don’t like that’. I knew that was going to happen, I knew she was going to be with someone. But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt.

“Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl. It’s not dead in my eyes. So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”

