Molly-Mae and new girl Maura go head-to-head as they compete for Tommy's affections

Molly-Mae and Maura clash over boxer Tommy Fury. Picture: ITV2

New Love Island lass Maura clashes with Molly-Mae in tonight's episode, as Tommy and the Irish beauty get closer.

In last night's Love Island, new girl Maura Higgins took an instant liking to Tommy Fury - who's currently coupled up with Instagram influencer, Molly-Mae Hague.

Likewise, the boxer felt he had a real connection to Maura - which, naturally, rubbed Molly-Mae up the wrong way.

Molly-Mae then went on a rampage, before she and Tommy had a heated argument in the bedroom.

Curtis stepped in to break them up, telling them to sleep on it, then Anton shut down the blonde after she ranted about Tommy being disloyal to her.

And just when we thought things couldn't get more dramatic, Love Island bosses have revealed Maura and Molly-Mae will clash in tonight's instalment.

Tommy may have decided to sleep outside alone after the blowout, but he makes it clear to Maura that he has "no regrets" about telling Molly-Mae he felt he had more of a connection with the ring girl.

Maura then retreats to the Beach Hut, saying: “I do like Tommy. I felt a connection. There’s a lot of eye contact. He’s sexy.”

Maura gets grilled by Amber about the way she dealt with Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV2

Later on, Amber grills Maura about the way she dealt with the situation, asking why she didn't pull Molly-Mae aside.

Molly-Mae then joins the girls on the beanbags, telling Maura how she feels about Tommy: “Tommy and I have been getting on really well. I’ve spent a lot of time with him in this villa.”

Maura defends her actions, saying: “I do feel like me and Tommy have a connection and I want to pursue that.”

Molly-Mae pulls Tommy aside to speak to him about the night before. Picture: ITV2

In a last-ditch attempt, Molly-Mae then pulls Tommy aside to chat with him about what went down the night before.

She says: “Last night, I never expected to get as upset as I did. It made me realise a lot of things. I’m apologising for going off on you like that. It wasn’t necessary. I felt hurt that you didn’t pull me for a chat before you pulled Maura for a chat.”

Tommy replies: “I do apologise. It was a stupid thing to not pull you straight away after I’ve been coupled up with you for six days. Terrible move. I just don’t get why you didn’t lock it off. You were keeping your options open.”

Molly-Mae adds: “You’re the guy I like in here. I do want to show you that I still like you. If you feel like what you have with Maura, after knowing the girl for 24 hours, is stronger than what you have with me then that’s absolutely fine. Personally, I don’t feel like you’re going to get on with Maura better than you get along with me.”

Things heat up between Tommy and Maura - as the newcomer asks for a kiss. Picture: ITV2

It doesn't stop there, though - Maura and Tommy sit down together at the end of the night to discuss where they're at.

Tommy confirms he's interested in the Irish beauty, before Maura cheekily asks for a smooch.

Only time will tell if the boxer will act on his impulses or decide to stay coupled up with Molly-Mae.