Is Married at First Sight Australia on E4 tonight?

26 April 2022, 09:12

Why is Married at First Sight Australia season nine not on tonight? And when is the next episode?

Married at First Sight Australia season nine has had us well and truly hooked over the past two months.

The likes of Olivia Frazer, Jackson Lonie, Domenica Calarco and Carolina Santos have given us plenty of drama.

And there have been more break ups, make ups and partner swaps than we’ve ever seen before.

But why is Married at First Sight Australia back on? Here’s what we know…

Olivia and Jackson caused controversy on MAFS Australia
Olivia and Jackson caused controversy on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Is Married at First Sight Australia on E4 tonight?

It’s bad news for Married at First Sight Australia fans, because the ninth series has now finished on E4.

It's unclear when the next series will air, as it's not even started filming Down Under yet.

This comes after the reunion aired on Monday, April 25, with the couples revealing whether they had stayed together after the cameras stopped rolling.

And it’s fair to say a lot happened in the final episode and there was plenty of drama.

Unfortunately, Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar confirmed they didn’t go the distance and split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

Getting ready for the Dinner Party separately, Dom told the camera: "It kind of fizzled.

"I don't know what happened and I'm left very confused."

She added: "I'm going in tonight with, 'Never say never.' I mean the great Justin Bieber said it himself. I will never say never. We've got that connection."

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie then walked in together, announcing they've moved in together on the central coast and are in love.

Dom and Jack are no longer together after MAFS
Dom and Jack are no longer together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes also walked in holding hands after their ‘affair’ on the show and managed to rile up the whole group.

Finally, the biggest bombshell came when Cody Bromley announced he and Selina Chhaur had broken up.

The pair sat down on the couch in front of the experts and fellow participants, before Cody announced: “Selina and I decided to call things last night.”

Selina explained that her TV husband ended the relationship after filming the first part of the reunion dinner party.

You can find out everything that happened after the reunion HERE, as well as which Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together HERE.

