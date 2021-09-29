What happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother in Squid Game?

29 September 2021, 15:41 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 15:45

Find out what happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother
Find out what happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game twist: what became of Jun-ho's brother? Find out shock revelation we discover at the end of the series.

It's been almost a week since we polished off every episode of Squid Game, but that doesn't mean we aren't still reeling from *that* shock ending.

The Korean-language thriller, which is on track to become the biggest Netflix series of all time, follows a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who sign up to play a series of deadly children's games in the hope of winning the 45.6 billion won (£28 million) cash prize.

The nine-part series has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped on September 17, and it has proved hugely popular with viewers and critics alike.

Jun-ho goes on a mission to find his brother
Jun-ho goes on a mission to find his brother. Picture: Netflix

While the show predominantly followed Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of the players, a side storyline saw policeman Hwang Jun-ho go undercover as a guard to try and find his brother, Hwang In-ho.

Here's your need-to-know about what happened to him...

**Warning: major spoilers ahead**

What happened to Jun-ho's brother?

Policeman Hawng Jun-ho is introduced to the show when he overhears Gi-hun telling his colleague about the games.

While the rest of the police don't believe Gi-hun's story, Jun-ho recognises the invitation card - as he had seen the same one in his brother's room before he went missing.

Jun-ho's brother was unmasked as The Front Man
Jun-ho's brother was unmasked as The Front Man. Picture: Netflix

Jun-ho then tails Gi-hun when he returns to the games, and kills one of the guards to use his outfit to disguise himself and go undercover.

Throughout the series, Jun-ho goes to great lengths to find out what happened to his brother - and it's revealed that he previously donated a kidney to Jun-ho.

When searching through the Squid Game archives, Jun-ho discovers that his brother previously won the games in 2015.

After collecting his evidence and escaping from the island, Jun-ho is caught by Front Man - who is shockingly unmasked as his brother.

Front Man then shoots Jun-ho in the shoulder, and he falls into the ocean. Viewers don't know for sure if Jun-ho was killed, however, and it's possible that he managed to escape.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Hollington Drive is not a real place

Is ITV's Hollington Drive a true story?

Here's the Hollington Drive episode guide

How many episodes are there of Hollington Drive and when does it finish?
Amelie Bea Smith plays Eva in Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: How old is Amelie Bea Smith and who did she play in EastEnders?
Here's where Hollington Drive was filmed

Hollington Drive filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?
See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'

Lifestyle

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation

School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home

Lifestyle

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school

Lifestyle

Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021

Lifestyle

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up
Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton
Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?