What happened to policeman Jun-ho's brother in Squid Game?

It's been almost a week since we polished off every episode of Squid Game, but that doesn't mean we aren't still reeling from *that* shock ending.

The Korean-language thriller, which is on track to become the biggest Netflix series of all time, follows a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden people who sign up to play a series of deadly children's games in the hope of winning the 45.6 billion won (£28 million) cash prize.

The nine-part series has shot up the Netflix charts since it dropped on September 17, and it has proved hugely popular with viewers and critics alike.

While the show predominantly followed Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of the players, a side storyline saw policeman Hwang Jun-ho go undercover as a guard to try and find his brother, Hwang In-ho.

Here's your need-to-know about what happened to him...

**Warning: major spoilers ahead**

What happened to Jun-ho's brother?

Policeman Hawng Jun-ho is introduced to the show when he overhears Gi-hun telling his colleague about the games.

While the rest of the police don't believe Gi-hun's story, Jun-ho recognises the invitation card - as he had seen the same one in his brother's room before he went missing.

Jun-ho's brother was unmasked as The Front Man. Picture: Netflix

Jun-ho then tails Gi-hun when he returns to the games, and kills one of the guards to use his outfit to disguise himself and go undercover.

Throughout the series, Jun-ho goes to great lengths to find out what happened to his brother - and it's revealed that he previously donated a kidney to Jun-ho.

When searching through the Squid Game archives, Jun-ho discovers that his brother previously won the games in 2015.

After collecting his evidence and escaping from the island, Jun-ho is caught by Front Man - who is shockingly unmasked as his brother.

Front Man then shoots Jun-ho in the shoulder, and he falls into the ocean. Viewers don't know for sure if Jun-ho was killed, however, and it's possible that he managed to escape.