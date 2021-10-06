Squid Game fans think Netflix hinted at season two with cryptic Instagram post

6 October 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 11:36

Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?
Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game season two: did Netflix just drop a hint there will be a new series?

Ever since we polished off all nine episodes of Squid Game in one sitting, we've been eagerly awaiting news of season two.

The Korean-language Netflix thriller has proved a massive hit since it dropped last month, and it's now on track to beat Bridgerton as the streaming service's biggest show ever.

It tells the story of a group of cash-strapped strangers who are lured into playing some mysterious children's games by the promise of a huge cash prize.

They soon find out, however, that the games have terrifying and deadly consequences...

**Spoilers for Squid Game season one ahead**

Squid Game in on track to be Netflix's biggest show ever
Squid Game in on track to be Netflix's biggest show ever

Fans of the show will know that the last episode certainly left the door open for season two, as it showed Gi-hun seemingly head to take revenge on the creators of the games.

While we haven't had confirmation on whether more episodes will be made, fans of the show reckon that Netflix might dropped a huge hint on Instagram.

Following the Instagram outage earlier this week, the streaming service posted a photo of the show captioned: "IG is back just in time bc we were ‘bout to.."

Squid Game posted this grab to their Instagram page
Squid Game posted this grab to their Instagram page

Many fans rushed to the comment section theorise a season two announcement could be on the way.

One comment reading: "bout to give us season 2?!?" has racked up over 4,000 likes, and another person added: "I want the second season".

We don't yet know whether a season two will be made, but the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said that he didn't yet have concrete plans for more.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2."

Dong-hyuk, who started writing the series in 2008, continued: "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

