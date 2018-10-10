Strictly Come Dancing love rat Seann Walsh 'innocent until proven guilty' as BBC bosses keep him on show

10 October 2018, 11:38 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 13:08

Seann Walsh will return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend
Seann Walsh will return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Picture: Getty

It's been confirmed that the comedian will return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend to dance the Charleston with Katya Jones

A source close to the BBC claims Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh is "innocent until proven guilty" on claims he mistreated girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

The controversy came after the comedian was pictured kissing his co-star Katya Jones.

Rebecca later released a statement documenting elements of their relationship which rang alarm bells among domestic violence charities.

Seann and Katya have made headlines after being pictured kissing
Seann and Katya have made headlines after being pictured kissing. Picture: GETTY

A source told The Telegraph: "This decision went much higher then the producers of Strictly. It has been very difficulty but ultimately Seann has denied it and said there are two sides to every story.

"The feeling is that he is innocent until proven guilty, so he and Katya will continue on the show as normal."

Read more: The bizarre reason Seann Walsh added an extra 'n' to his name

Karen Ingala Smith, chief executive of the domestic violence charity NIA explained to The Telegraph how Rebecca's statement "will sound very familiar to anyone who has experience of abusive men."

Approving of the BBC's decision to let the public judge Seann, she added: "I hope the BBC allows him to compete and that the British public show their solidarity with Rebecca and withdraw their votes for him."

Despite speculation that Katya and Seann would quit the series, they will return to the ballroom floor on Saturday night to perform a Charleston dance.

Seann, 32, is expected to make an appearance on spin-off show, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, later this week.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Neil and Katya Jones are both professionals on Strictly Come Dancing

Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones' luxurious home she shares with husband Neil
Seann Walsh will return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing love rat Seann Walsh 'innocent until proven guilty' as BBC bosses keep him on show
Paul Whitehouse visited Heart to talk about Only Fools And Horses the musical

Paul Whitehouse reveals all about new Only Fools and Horses musical... and Del Boy's gone a bit Love Island
Seann and Katya have made headlines after being caught kissing

Strictly's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will perform 'unsexiest' dance on Saturday's show
Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds showed emotional scenes between Scarlett and Beryl

Viewers in tears as OAP comforts girl whose mum has died from cancer on Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds