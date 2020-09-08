Supernanny Jo Frost blasts 'controlling' mum for spying on her kids with CCTV in their bedrooms

8 September 2020, 10:10 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 10:23

Supernanny was horrified to find out one couple spies on their children.

Jo Frost was left shocked when one mum admitted to spying on her children with CCTV.

During the latest episode of Supernanny US, the childcare expert was called in to help Tobeck and Jeff Lawrence with their new blended family of five children.

Crystal is mum to Mya, eight, and Jackson, while Jeff is dad to Keenan, nine, and Delaney, seven. They also share seven-month-old son Hudson together.

But mum Crystal then went on to admit she had installed security cameras in their children Keenan and Delaney’s bedrooms to keep tabs on them.

Supernanny has blasted a couple for spying on their kids
Supernanny has blasted a couple for spying on their kids. Picture: E4

Confronting the couple in an explosive rant, Jo told the two: "Your need for control, Crystal, is stifling.

"The surveillance cameras in the bedrooms? I mean, they don’t even have them in cells in prisons.

"You have surveillance cameras in their bedrooms! It doesn’t get any more invasive than that."

And things went from bad to worse when Jo then caught Crystal checking on the footage of Jo privately talking to Keenan and Delaney.

Tobeck and Jeff Lawrence needed the help of Supernanny
Tobeck and Jeff Lawrence needed the help of Supernanny. Picture: E4

Jo blasted: “Even I went down to have a private conversation with the children, and you actually took it upon yourself to spy on me.

"As a professional, you invaded my space, and my privacy."

Crystal soon admitted defeat, as she said: "It was ridiculous anyway. Looking back, it's nothing we haven't heard already. We've heard all that."

Jo then urged the mum to speak to the kids, rather than checking on them all the time.

She told them: "It's not about checking on someone, it's about teaching them and educating them about why it's important, so you're not being the person who's constantly on the kids and refereeing them 24/7."

This comes after Jo slammed another couple who admitted to spending £3k a month on takeaways.

Parents Anthony and Bethanie Garcia explained they ‘didn’t have time’ to make food for their family.

Baffled by the confession, Jo asked: “So, the price of a mortgage for an expensive house?”

During a piece to camera, Jo then revealed she wanted to change the way in which the family eats together.

She said: “Let’s face it, there’s no reason why Anthony can’t go shopping and cook some healthy meals for the entire family.

“If he starts doing that, then he’s going to feel really good about his contribution as a whole, being a stay-at-home dad.”

