The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone has 'true' identity exposed on GMB

20 January 2022, 08:10

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Singer Russell Watson may have finally given away Traffic Cone's true identity during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trying to guess the identity of The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone has been an absolute rollercoaster this week, with several major clues coming to light.

First, there was Rob Beckett possibly admitting to being behind the mask on Twitter, and now singer Russell Watson has thrown another spanner in the works.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday, he insisted he knew the true identity of Traffic Cone.

Has Traffic Cone finally been exposed?
Has Traffic Cone finally been exposed? Picture: ITV

After denying rumours it was him, he said that it was in fact his good friend Aled Jones.

He told hosts Adil Ray and Susanna Reid: "I 100 per cent know who that is.

"No, no, no. I know who that is, the strange thing is I didn't know who it was when I saw their first performance.

"I had no idea who it was and then I heard the second performance and I know who that is, I am absolutely certain.

Singer Russell Watson denied he is Traffic Cone on GMB yesterday
Singer Russell Watson denied he is Traffic Cone on GMB yesterday. Picture: ITV

"They've not admitted it, they've not mentioned it at all, but I am convinced that is my mate Aled Jones."

Adil then pointed out Traffic Cone's voice seems too deep to be Aled's, to which Russell replied: "Come on Russell, that's a distraction, come on."

Was he telling the truth? Watch this space...

