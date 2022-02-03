Inside The Teacher star Sarah-Jane Potts' life away from acting

Sheridan Smith’s new drama The Teacher has gripped the nation this week, with viewers desperate to know what really happened.

The four-part series tells the story of teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan), who is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her student, Kyle (Samuel Bottomley).

But who plays Kyle’s mum in the Channel 5 series and where have you seen her before? Here’s what we know…

Sarah-Jane Potts is starring in The Teacher. Picture: Channel 5

Who plays Kyle’s mum in The Teacher?

Sarah-Jane Potts plays Kyle’s mum Mary in The Teacher.

She is left horrified when she finds out what is said to have happened between Jenna and her 15-year-old son.

Actress Sarah-Jane, 45, went to Bradford's Scala Kids stage school with her brother Andrew but left during her A-levels to star in Meat.

What else has Sarah-Jane Potts been in?

TV fans might recognise Sarah-Jane for her role in Casualty as Ellie, Abs' on/off girlfriend.

Before that, she also played Jo Lipsett in Waterloo Road and Saint in Sugar Rush.

Sarah-Jane Potts and her husband Joseph. Picture: Getty Images

From 2011, Sarah-Jane appeared in Holby City as Senior Nurse Eddi McKee on AAU, playing a different character to the one she played in Casualty.

Other credits include The Bill, Gracepoint and Netflix's Zero Chill.

Speaking about her career back in 1996, 19-year-old Potts told the Mirror how for the first three years of her career she had looked "dirty, scruffy, ill or tarty".

She said: "Nothing prepares you for the shock. My hair was swept up under a bald skull cap. The false head was fitted and one of my eyes had to be partially closed.

"It felt really weird. I got used to it after a while but I scared the life out of people whenever I walked into the canteen.

Sarah-Jane Potts and her son Buster. Picture: Alamy

"I looked so ugly I put people off their food. Some of them stopped eating and left. They just couldn't handle it."

Is Sarah-Jane Potts married?

Yes, Sarah-Jane Potts is married to actor Joseph Millson after the pair worked together on Holby City. They tied the knot on 31 December 2013.

Sarah-Jane was also married before that to former husband, Tony Denman after they met when filming National Lampoon's Barely Legal.

They got married in June 2002 and welcomed a son together called Buster Alan Denman in 2004.