Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

10 February 2023, 10:18

Molly-Mae on Love Island and now
Molly-Mae catapulted to fame following her sting on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have come a long way since their Love Island series but fans aren't ready to forget them in the villa just yet.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have just welcomed their first baby girl together, Bambi, and have been happily sharing special moments as a family of three over on Instagram and YouTube ever since.

And as the happy couple and their daughter enjoy the new stages of their life, fans of Molly and Tommy are keen to take a trip down memory lane, all the way to their Love Island villa experience, to reminisce on just how far the couple have come.

Molly first appeared on Love Island as a bombshell and completely stole Tommy's eyes and heart and since then, they have gone from strength to strength.

Here's everything you need to know about Molly-Mae's Love Island experience including how old she was on it, what year she appeared on and her fellow contestants.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on Love Island
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been coupled up ever since Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island?

It may seem like a lifetime ago since this social media influencer flew to Mallorca to appear on the dating show, but it was in fact, only 2019 - three years ago.

Appearing on series five, Molly entered as a bombshell and first got to date her now boyfriend Tommy and Curtis Pritchard in a hot tub.

Read more: Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

Read more: Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

How old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island?

Molly was just 20 years old when she first appeared on our screens.

Born May 26, 1999, the new mum is currently 23 years old - the same age as her partner Tommy.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury on Love Island
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury didn't win Love Island but came second. Picture: ITV2

Who was Molly-Mae on Love Island with?

It was a year of big characters on Molly-Mae's season of Love Island which included one of her now best friends, Maura Higgins.

Molly and Tommy just missed out on winning the show as Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea stole the crowns and split the £50,000 cash prize.

Other islanders included Anton Danyluk, Amy Hart, Ovie Soko, Lucie Donlan and Yewande Biala.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has opened up about her daughter's name

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: A complete relationship timeline

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day

Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

B&Q is shutting stores across the UK

B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

News

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

Celebrities

The Radford family teens were trusted with the food shopping

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

TV & Movies

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

TV & Movies

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

TV & Movies

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

Celebrities

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Celebrities

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money

John Cleese and his daughter will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot

Fawlty Towers reboot confirmed with John Cleese and daughter

TV & Movies