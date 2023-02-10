Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

Molly-Mae catapulted to fame following her sting on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have come a long way since their Love Island series but fans aren't ready to forget them in the villa just yet.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have just welcomed their first baby girl together, Bambi, and have been happily sharing special moments as a family of three over on Instagram and YouTube ever since.

And as the happy couple and their daughter enjoy the new stages of their life, fans of Molly and Tommy are keen to take a trip down memory lane, all the way to their Love Island villa experience, to reminisce on just how far the couple have come.

Molly first appeared on Love Island as a bombshell and completely stole Tommy's eyes and heart and since then, they have gone from strength to strength.

Here's everything you need to know about Molly-Mae's Love Island experience including how old she was on it, what year she appeared on and her fellow contestants.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been coupled up ever since Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island?

It may seem like a lifetime ago since this social media influencer flew to Mallorca to appear on the dating show, but it was in fact, only 2019 - three years ago.

Appearing on series five, Molly entered as a bombshell and first got to date her now boyfriend Tommy and Curtis Pritchard in a hot tub.

How old was Molly-Mae when she appeared on Love Island?

Molly was just 20 years old when she first appeared on our screens.

Born May 26, 1999, the new mum is currently 23 years old - the same age as her partner Tommy.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury didn't win Love Island but came second. Picture: ITV2

Who was Molly-Mae on Love Island with?

It was a year of big characters on Molly-Mae's season of Love Island which included one of her now best friends, Maura Higgins.

Molly and Tommy just missed out on winning the show as Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea stole the crowns and split the £50,000 cash prize.

Other islanders included Anton Danyluk, Amy Hart, Ovie Soko, Lucie Donlan and Yewande Biala.