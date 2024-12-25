Boxing Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

The Boxing Day TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this Boxing Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 26th.

We've eaten all the turkey and stuffing on Christmas Day, so Boxing Day is reserved for sitting on the sofa watching films and TV specials.

After watching the Gavin and Stacey festive special, The King's message and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, we're excited for the Xmas tele to continue.

From Beauty and the Beast, Paddington and Gladiator to The Masked Singer, Outnumbered and The 1% Club, there's lots to watch on December 26th.

Here is the Boxing Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Here is your guide to what's on this Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Boxing Day TV Schedule

BBC One

6.00am – Breakfast

– Breakfast 9.00am – The Snail and the Whale

– The Snail and the Whale 9.25am – Zog

– Zog 9.55am – Inside Out (2015)

– Inside Out (2015) 11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

– How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 12.55pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 1.15pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 1.25pm – Tiddler

– Tiddler 1.50pm – Paddington (2014)

– Paddington (2014) 3.15pm – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

– Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5.15pm – BBC News

– BBC News 5.35pm – Regional News, Weather

– Regional News, Weather 5.45pm – Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)

– Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022) 7.30pm – Call the Midwife (Part two)

– Call the Midwife (Part two) 8.30pm – EastEnders

– EastEnders 9.00pm – Blankety Blank Christmas Special

– Blankety Blank Christmas Special 9.40pm – Outnumbered Christmas Special

– Outnumbered Christmas Special 10.25pm – BBC News, Weather

– BBC News, Weather 10.40pm – Match of the Day

– Match of the Day 12.10am – Point Break (1991)

– Point Break (1991) 2.10am – Weather for the Week Ahead

– Weather for the Week Ahead 2.15am – BBC News

Paddington will be on TV this Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

6.05am – Tiddler

– Tiddler 6.30am – Mary Makes Christmas

– Mary Makes Christmas 7.30am – Asia: Our Wild Adventures

– Asia: Our Wild Adventures 8.30am – Holiday Affair (1949)

– Holiday Affair (1949) 9.55am – My Epic Camel Adventure with Gordon Buchanan

– My Epic Camel Adventure with Gordon Buchanan 10.55am – The Big Sleep (1946)

– The Big Sleep (1946) 12.45pm – Casablanca (1942)

– Casablanca (1942) 2.25pm – The Magnificent Seven (1960)

– The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4.30pm – Final Score

– Final Score 5.10pm – Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies (1987)

– Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies (1987) 6.00pm – Expedition Killer Whale

– Expedition Killer Whale 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games

– Richard Osman's Festive House of Games 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind

– Celebrity Mastermind 8.00pm – Only Connect: Books Special

– Only Connect: Books Special 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge

– Christmas University Challenge 9.00pm – Gladiator (2000)

– Gladiator (2000) 11.25pm – And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

– And Now for Something Completely Different (1971) 12.50am – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

– Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 1.50am – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

– Gavin & Stacey: The Finale 3.25am – Asia

Casablanca is a classic movie. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

6.00am – Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All

– Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All 7.25am – James Martin's Christmas Day

– James Martin's Christmas Day 9.25am – On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

– On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) 12.10pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather

– ITV Lunchtime News, Weather 12.25pm – ITV Racing Live from Kempton Park

– ITV Racing Live from Kempton Park 3.00pm – Grease (1978)

– Grease (1978) 5.10pm – Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals

– Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals 5.40pm – Pictionary

– Pictionary 6.10pm – ITV Evening News, Weather

– ITV Evening News, Weather 6.30pm – Emmerdale

– Emmerdale ​7.30pm – The Masked Singer Christmas Special

– The Masked Singer Christmas Special ​9.00pm – The 1% Club

– The 1% Club 10.00pm – ITV News, Weather

– ITV News, Weather 10.15pm – Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

– Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 12.40am – Premiership Unleashed

– Premiership Unleashed 1.10am – Home Shopping

– Home Shopping 3.00am – The Life and Death of Lily Savage

– The Life and Death of Lily Savage 3.50am – Unwind with ITV

– Unwind with ITV 5.05am – Bullseye Christmas Special

The Masked Singer Christmas special is back. Picture: ITV

Channel 4

5.40am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 6.05am –The Simpsons

–The Simpsons 6.25am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 6.50am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 7.10am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 7.35am – The Simpsons

– The Simpsons 8.05am – Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)

– Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017) 9.45pm –The Dog House at Christmas 2023

–The Dog House at Christmas 2023 10.50am – Inside Lapland UK

– Inside Lapland UK 11.55am – Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts

– Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts 12.55pm – A Very British Hotel

– A Very British Hotel 2.00pm – Dad’s Army (1971)

– Dad’s Army (1971) 3.50pm – Zulu (1964)

– Zulu (1964) 6.30pm – Channel 4 News

– Channel 4 News 6.40pm – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

– Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9.00pm – The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down

– The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 10.15pm – Gogglebox

– Gogglebox 12.10am – Boxing Day (2021)

– Boxing Day (2021) 2.05am – Frasier

– Frasier 2.30am – Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

– Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back 3.20am – Undercover Boss Canada

– Undercover Boss Canada ​4.10am – Find It, Fix It, Flog It

– Find It, Fix It, Flog It 4.30am – Extraordinary Escapes

– Extraordinary Escapes 5.25am – Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas

Boxing Day will air on December 26th. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

6.00am – Oggy Oggy

– Oggy Oggy 6.10am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.15am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes

– Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes 6.25am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 6.30am – Odo

– Odo 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff

– Tweedy & Fluff 6.45am – Fireman Sam

– Fireman Sam 6.55am – Thomas & Friends

– Thomas & Friends 7.05am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 7.10am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington

– The Adventures of Paddington 7.35am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 7.50am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 8.15am – Rubble & Crew

– Rubble & Crew 8.25am – Milo

– Milo 8.40am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 8.45am – Peppa Pig

– Peppa Pig 8.50am – Pip and Posy

– Pip and Posy 9.00am – Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom

– Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom 9.10am – Milkshake! Hannukah 2024

– Milkshake! Hannukah 2024 9.20am – Winter Road Rescue

– Winter Road Rescue 9.50am – An American in Paris (1951)

– An American in Paris (1951) 12.10pm – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

– Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 2.20pm – The Glenn Miller Story (1954)

– The Glenn Miller Story (1954) 4.40pm – Crocodile Dundee (1986)

– Crocodile Dundee (1986) 7.00pm – World's Strongest Man

– World's Strongest Man 7.55pm – 5 News Update

– 5 News Update 8.00pm – World's Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas

– World's Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas 9.15pm – The Serial Killer's Wife

– The Serial Killer's Wife 10.00pm – Queen: The Band that Rocked the World

– Queen: The Band that Rocked the World 11.55pm – Million Pound Motorhomes

– Million Pound Motorhomes 1.00am – Live Casino Show

– Live Casino Show 3.00am – World's Strongest Man

– World's Strongest Man 3.50am – A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater

– A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater 4.40am – Wildlife SOS

– Wildlife SOS 5.05am – House Doctor

– House Doctor 5.35am – Paw Patrol

– Paw Patrol 5.50am – Fireman Sam

