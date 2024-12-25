Boxing Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

25 December 2024, 19:00

The Boxing Day TV schedule has been revealed
The Boxing Day TV schedule has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What's on TV this Boxing Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 26th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've eaten all the turkey and stuffing on Christmas Day, so Boxing Day is reserved for sitting on the sofa watching films and TV specials.

After watching the Gavin and Stacey festive special, The King's message and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, we're excited for the Xmas tele to continue.

From Beauty and the Beast, Paddington and Gladiator to The Masked Singer, Outnumbered and The 1% Club, there's lots to watch on December 26th.

Here is the Boxing Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Here is your guide to what's on this Boxing Day
Here is your guide to what's on this Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

Boxing Day TV Schedule

BBC One

  • 6.00am  Breakfast
  • 9.00am – The Snail and the Whale 
  • 9.25am – Zog
  • 9.55am – Inside Out (2015)
  • 11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
  • 12.55pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 1.15pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 1.25pm – Tiddler 
  • 1.50pm – Paddington (2014)
  • 3.15pm – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
  • 5.15pm – BBC News
  • 5.35pm – Regional News, Weather
  • 5.45pm – Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022) 
  • 7.30pm – Call the Midwife (Part two)
  • 8.30pm – EastEnders
  • 9.00pm – Blankety Blank Christmas Special
  • 9.40pm – Outnumbered Christmas Special
  • 10.25pm – BBC News, Weather
  • 10.40pm – Match of the Day
  • 12.10am  – Point Break (1991)
  • 2.10am – Weather for the Week Ahead
  • 2.15am – BBC News

Read more: The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

Read more: Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

Paddington will be on TV this Boxing Day
Paddington will be on TV this Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

BBC Two

  • 6.05am – Tiddler
  • 6.30am – Mary Makes Christmas 
  • 7.30am – Asia: Our Wild Adventures 
  • 8.30am – Holiday Affair (1949)
  • 9.55am – My Epic Camel Adventure with Gordon Buchanan 
  • 10.55am – The Big Sleep (1946) 
  • 12.45pm – Casablanca (1942) 
  • 2.25pm – The Magnificent Seven (1960)
  • 4.30pm – Final Score
  • 5.10pm – Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies (1987)
  • 6.00pm – Expedition Killer Whale
  • 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
  • 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind
  • 8.00pm – Only Connect: Books Special
  • 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge
  • 9.00pm – Gladiator (2000)
  • 11.25pm – And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)
  • 12.50am – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 
  • 1.50am – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale 
  • 3.25am – Asia 

Read more: Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

Read more: 10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

Casablanca is a classic movie
Casablanca is a classic movie. Picture: Alamy

ITV1

  • 6.00am – Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All 
  • 7.25am – James Martin's Christmas Day
  • 9.25am – On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
  • 12.10pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather
  • 12.25pm – ITV Racing Live from Kempton Park
  • 3.00pm – Grease (1978)
  • 5.10pm – Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals
  • 5.40pm – Pictionary
  • 6.10pm – ITV Evening News, Weather
  • 6.30pm – Emmerdale
  • ​7.30pm – The Masked Singer Christmas Special
  • ​9.00pm – The 1% Club
  • 10.00pm – ITV News, Weather
  • 10.15pm – Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
  • 12.40am – Premiership Unleashed
  • 1.10am – Home Shopping
  • 3.00am – The Life and Death of Lily Savage
  • 3.50am – Unwind with ITV
  • 5.05am – Bullseye Christmas Special 

Read more: Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Read more: 11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024

The Masked Singer Christmas special is back
The Masked Singer Christmas special is back. Picture: ITV

Channel 4

  • 5.40am – The Simpsons
  • 6.05am –The Simpsons
  • 6.25am – The Simpsons 
  • 6.50am – The Simpsons
  • 7.10am – The Simpsons
  • 7.35am – The Simpsons 
  • 8.05am – Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)
  • 9.45pm –The Dog House at Christmas 2023 
  • 10.50am – Inside Lapland UK 
  • 11.55am – Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts 
  • 12.55pm – A Very British Hotel 
  • 2.00pm – Dad’s Army (1971)
  • 3.50pm – Zulu (1964)
  • 6.30pm – Channel 4 News
  • 6.40pm – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
  • 9.00pm – The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 
  • 10.15pm – Gogglebox 
  • 12.10am – Boxing Day (2021)
  • 2.05am – Frasier
  • 2.30am – Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back 
  • 3.20am – Undercover Boss Canada 
  • ​4.10am –  Find It, Fix It, Flog It 
  • 4.30am – Extraordinary Escapes
  • 5.25am – Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas 

Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

Read more: Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Boxing Day will air on December 26th
Boxing Day will air on December 26th. Picture: Alamy

Channel 5

  • 6.00am  Oggy Oggy
  • 6.10am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.15am – Peppa Pig 
  • 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes 
  • 6.25am – Pip and Posy 
  • 6.30am – Odo
  • 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff 
  • 6.45am – Fireman Sam 
  • 6.55am – Thomas & Friends 
  • 7.05am – Peppa Pig
  • 7.10am – Peppa Pig
  • 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington 
  • 7.35am – Pip and Posy 
  • 7.50am – Paw Patrol
  • 8.15am – Rubble & Crew 
  • 8.25am – Milo 
  • 8.40am – Peppa Pig
  • 8.45am – Peppa Pig
  • 8.50am – Pip and Posy 
  • 9.00am – Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom 
  • 9.10am – Milkshake! Hannukah 2024
  • 9.20am – Winter Road Rescue 
  • 9.50am – An American in Paris (1951)
  • 12.10pm – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
  • 2.20pm – The Glenn Miller Story (1954)
  • 4.40pm – Crocodile Dundee (1986)
  • 7.00pm – World's Strongest Man
  • 7.55pm – 5 News Update
  • 8.00pm – World's Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas
  • 9.15pm – The Serial Killer's Wife
  • 10.00pm – Queen: The Band that Rocked the World
  • 11.55pm – Million Pound Motorhomes
  • 1.00am – Live Casino Show
  • 3.00am – World's Strongest Man 
  • 3.50am – A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater 
  • 4.40am – Wildlife SOS
  • 5.05am – House Doctor 
  • 5.35am – Paw Patrol 
  • 5.50am – Fireman Sam 

Read more: What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song

Read more: Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ruth Jones is the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey

Ruth Jones facts: TV star's age, husband, children, net worth and weight loss revealed

James Corden is a famous actor, presenter and comedian

James Corden facts: TV star's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey

Mathew Horne facts: Actor's age, wife, children, net worth, height and career revealed

James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Why Gregory Porter wears a hat and balaclava explained

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Royals

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve

Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Christmas

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

Christmas

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Viewers are keen to know how much the Gavin and Stacey were paid for the final episode

Gavin and Stacey: How much cast were paid for final episode?

Viewers are keen to know the net worths of the Gavin and Stacey cast

Gavin and Stacey cast's incredible net worths revealed as the show comes to an end

This Morning has filmed a Christmas Day TV special

Is This Morning filmed live on Christmas Day?

TV & Movies

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day

When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

News

The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Christmas