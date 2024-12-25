Boxing Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?
25 December 2024, 19:00
What's on TV this Boxing Day? Here is everything you need to know about the films and shows on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this December 26th.
Listen to this article
We've eaten all the turkey and stuffing on Christmas Day, so Boxing Day is reserved for sitting on the sofa watching films and TV specials.
After watching the Gavin and Stacey festive special, The King's message and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, we're excited for the Xmas tele to continue.
From Beauty and the Beast, Paddington and Gladiator to The Masked Singer, Outnumbered and The 1% Club, there's lots to watch on December 26th.
Here is the Boxing Day TV schedule in full for BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
Boxing Day TV Schedule
BBC One
- 6.00am – Breakfast
- 9.00am – The Snail and the Whale
- 9.25am – Zog
- 9.55am – Inside Out (2015)
- 11.20am – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
- 12.55pm – BBC News, Weather
- 1.15pm – Regional News, Weather
- 1.25pm – Tiddler
- 1.50pm – Paddington (2014)
- 3.15pm – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- 5.15pm – BBC News
- 5.35pm – Regional News, Weather
- 5.45pm – Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)
- 7.30pm – Call the Midwife (Part two)
- 8.30pm – EastEnders
- 9.00pm – Blankety Blank Christmas Special
- 9.40pm – Outnumbered Christmas Special
- 10.25pm – BBC News, Weather
- 10.40pm – Match of the Day
- 12.10am – Point Break (1991)
- 2.10am – Weather for the Week Ahead
- 2.15am – BBC News
Read more: The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie
Read more: Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film
BBC Two
- 6.05am – Tiddler
- 6.30am – Mary Makes Christmas
- 7.30am – Asia: Our Wild Adventures
- 8.30am – Holiday Affair (1949)
- 9.55am – My Epic Camel Adventure with Gordon Buchanan
- 10.55am – The Big Sleep (1946)
- 12.45pm – Casablanca (1942)
- 2.25pm – The Magnificent Seven (1960)
- 4.30pm – Final Score
- 5.10pm – Christmas Night with the Two Ronnies (1987)
- 6.00pm – Expedition Killer Whale
- 7.00pm – Richard Osman's Festive House of Games
- 7.30pm – Celebrity Mastermind
- 8.00pm – Only Connect: Books Special
- 8.30pm – Christmas University Challenge
- 9.00pm – Gladiator (2000)
- 11.25pm – And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)
- 12.50am – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing
- 1.50am – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
- 3.25am – Asia
Read more: Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas
Read more: 10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024
ITV1
- 6.00am – Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All
- 7.25am – James Martin's Christmas Day
- 9.25am – On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
- 12.10pm – ITV Lunchtime News, Weather
- 12.25pm – ITV Racing Live from Kempton Park
- 3.00pm – Grease (1978)
- 5.10pm – Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals
- 5.40pm – Pictionary
- 6.10pm – ITV Evening News, Weather
- 6.30pm – Emmerdale
- 7.30pm – The Masked Singer Christmas Special
- 9.00pm – The 1% Club
- 10.00pm – ITV News, Weather
- 10.15pm – Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
- 12.40am – Premiership Unleashed
- 1.10am – Home Shopping
- 3.00am – The Life and Death of Lily Savage
- 3.50am – Unwind with ITV
- 5.05am – Bullseye Christmas Special
Read more: Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained
Read more: 11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024
Channel 4
- 5.40am – The Simpsons
- 6.05am –The Simpsons
- 6.25am – The Simpsons
- 6.50am – The Simpsons
- 7.10am – The Simpsons
- 7.35am – The Simpsons
- 8.05am – Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)
- 9.45pm –The Dog House at Christmas 2023
- 10.50am – Inside Lapland UK
- 11.55am – Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts
- 12.55pm – A Very British Hotel
- 2.00pm – Dad’s Army (1971)
- 3.50pm – Zulu (1964)
- 6.30pm – Channel 4 News
- 6.40pm – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- 9.00pm – The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down
- 10.15pm – Gogglebox
- 12.10am – Boxing Day (2021)
- 2.05am – Frasier
- 2.30am – Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
- 3.20am – Undercover Boss Canada
- 4.10am – Find It, Fix It, Flog It
- 4.30am – Extraordinary Escapes
- 5.25am – Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas
Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained
Read more: Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'
Channel 5
- 6.00am – Oggy Oggy
- 6.10am – Peppa Pig
- 6.15am – Peppa Pig
- 6.20am – Milkshake! Monkey Top Nanas Rhymes
- 6.25am – Pip and Posy
- 6.30am – Odo
- 6.40am – Tweedy & Fluff
- 6.45am – Fireman Sam
- 6.55am – Thomas & Friends
- 7.05am – Peppa Pig
- 7.10am – Peppa Pig
- 7.15am – The Adventures of Paddington
- 7.35am – Pip and Posy
- 7.50am – Paw Patrol
- 8.15am – Rubble & Crew
- 8.25am – Milo
- 8.40am – Peppa Pig
- 8.45am – Peppa Pig
- 8.50am – Pip and Posy
- 9.00am – Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom
- 9.10am – Milkshake! Hannukah 2024
- 9.20am – Winter Road Rescue
- 9.50am – An American in Paris (1951)
- 12.10pm – Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
- 2.20pm – The Glenn Miller Story (1954)
- 4.40pm – Crocodile Dundee (1986)
- 7.00pm – World's Strongest Man
- 7.55pm – 5 News Update
- 8.00pm – World's Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas
- 9.15pm – The Serial Killer's Wife
- 10.00pm – Queen: The Band that Rocked the World
- 11.55pm – Million Pound Motorhomes
- 1.00am – Live Casino Show
- 3.00am – World's Strongest Man
- 3.50am – A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater
- 4.40am – Wildlife SOS
- 5.05am – House Doctor
- 5.35am – Paw Patrol
- 5.50am – Fireman Sam
Read more: What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?
Read more: John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song
Read more: Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more