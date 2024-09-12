Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

12 September 2024, 11:33

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024
Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

By Tiasha Debray

Stacey Solomon opened up on Instagram as she posted a loving message about her teenage son Zachary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has revealed the emotional reason she took her son, Zachary, to the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening, where she won the award for best Factual Entertainment for Sort Your Life Out.

Instead of walking the NTAs red carpet with her husband, Joe Swash, Stacey was accompanied by her 16-year-old son Zachary, who dressed in a smart suit for the occasion while Stacey rocked a red gown paired with black elbow-length gloves.

Prior to her exciting win, Stacey hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of photos of herself and her son, with a very emotional caption dedicated to her first born.

Stacey Solomon took eldest son Zachary to the NTAs
Stacey Solomon took eldest son Zachary to the NTAs. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

She wrote, “On the way to the NTAs with Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach.”

“I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family.”

“I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever…”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together and are proud to be a blended family
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together and are proud to be a blended family. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

Stacey and Zach share a special relationship as she welcomed him when she was just 17-years-old with ex-partner, Dean Cox. The couple broke-up before their son was born.

Stacey had her second child, Leighton, in 2012 with ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham and shares three children, Rex, Rose and Belle, with husband Joe Swash.

It is for her youngest kids that Stacey has considered giving up her hectic lifestyle in front of the cameras, in particular, reflecting on missing precious moments with Zachary.

Stacey has Zachary when she was just 17-years-old
Stacey has Zachary when she was just 17-years-old. Picture: Getty

"I think I'm at a point in my life where I recognise that I've been really busy for his life, and his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it," she spoke to Netmums.

"And then I've got these three babies. I don't want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I've been battling with that in my head."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Exclusive
Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Exclusive
Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

James Earl Jones in 2013

Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

TV & Movies

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage
Alison Hammond revealed she has lost a total of 11 stone after being diagnosed as 'morbidly obese'

Alison Hammond bravely reflects on 11 stone weight loss: 'I was dying'

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis after discovering lump while breastfeeding
Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed

My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

TV & Movies

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died

Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children, sister and family explained
Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam