Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

By Tiasha Debray

Stacey Solomon opened up on Instagram as she posted a loving message about her teenage son Zachary.

Stacey Solomon has revealed the emotional reason she took her son, Zachary, to the National Television Awards on Wednesday evening, where she won the award for best Factual Entertainment for Sort Your Life Out.

Instead of walking the NTAs red carpet with her husband, Joe Swash, Stacey was accompanied by her 16-year-old son Zachary, who dressed in a smart suit for the occasion while Stacey rocked a red gown paired with black elbow-length gloves.

Prior to her exciting win, Stacey hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of photos of herself and her son, with a very emotional caption dedicated to her first born.

Stacey Solomon took eldest son Zachary to the NTAs. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

She wrote, “On the way to the NTAs with Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach.”

“I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family.”

“I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever…”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together and are proud to be a blended family. Picture: Instagram: @staceysolomon

Stacey and Zach share a special relationship as she welcomed him when she was just 17-years-old with ex-partner, Dean Cox. The couple broke-up before their son was born.

Stacey had her second child, Leighton, in 2012 with ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham and shares three children, Rex, Rose and Belle, with husband Joe Swash.

It is for her youngest kids that Stacey has considered giving up her hectic lifestyle in front of the cameras, in particular, reflecting on missing precious moments with Zachary.

Stacey has Zachary when she was just 17-years-old. Picture: Getty

"I think I'm at a point in my life where I recognise that I've been really busy for his life, and his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it," she spoke to Netmums.

"And then I've got these three babies. I don't want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. And I want to be there for my older children, who I think need me now more than ever. I've been battling with that in my head."