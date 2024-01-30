Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'

Gloria Hunniford has been accused of 'fat-shaming' Oprah Winfrey. Picture: ITV/Alamy/X

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women fans say the show is 'toxic' after Gloria Hunniford's comments.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford, 83, has found herself embroiled in a 'fat-shaming' row after making comments regarding Oprah Winfrey's weight.

During a segment celebrating Oprah turning 70 on yesterday's show, Gloria revealed she was a fan of the American presenter and went on to recall her visit to Loose Women in 2013.

The 83-year-old then went on to state: "Oprah fluctuates a lot. Sometimes she's very overweight and now she looks great. She's very, very thin."

Her fellow panel members Olivia Attwood, 32, Linda Robson, 65, and Ruth Langsford, 63, didn't discuss Gloria's comments, however viewers were left outraged by her words, taking X, formally known as Twitter, to vent their frustrations.

The Loose Women panel were celebrating Oprah Winfrey's 70th birthday. Picture: ITV

One user wrote: "Gloria essentially saying that women are only beautiful and accomplished if they’re ‘very very thin’, very telling that it’s her first thought when discussing Oprah. This show is toxic and should be binned #LooseWomen"

Another added: "'She looks fantastic. She's very very thin'. Okaaaaay..... #loosewomen", with another user replying: "Totally agree,,,, very telling of Gloria’s priorities that this is the first thing which comes to mind when she thinks of Oprah"

Watch Gloria Hunniford discuss Oprah Winfrey's weight on Loose Women here:

Loose Women’s Gloria Hunniford discusses Oprah Winfrey’s weight

Fans likened Gloria's comments to those made by her close friend Cliff Richard, 83, who came under fire after stating he refused to take a picture with Elvis Presley because of his weight.

Speaking on This Morning, Cliff revealed: "If I am going to have a photo with him and it's going to be hanging on my refrigerator, he's got to look good. So I put it off - and then of course he died."

Presenter Alison Hammond, 48, then chimed in: "Is that why you don't want me at your house? Just joking."

Cliff Richard was slammed for making comments regarding Elvia Presley's weight. Picture: ITV

Cliff's comments came under scrutiny online, with X users discussing his words in detail.

One person stated: "One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV. Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though"

Another commented: "I’d take fat Elvis Presley over absolutely any version of Cliff Richard"

With a third announcing: "Did Cliff Richard just fat shame Elvis on #ThisMorning x"

Read more: