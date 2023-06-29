Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help

29 June 2023, 12:15

Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'
Madonna's 'life was saved' by person who found her 'unresponsive'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Madonna was rushed to hospital over the weekend with a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna, 64, had her 'life saved' by the person who found her 'unresponsive' and got medical help.

This is according to infectious disease expert, Dr Deborah Birx, who said that bacterial infections can move very rapidly in the body and cause the patient's blood pressure to drop.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Dr Birx said: "This can move so rapidly that you could become unconscious, and your blood pressure drops, and if you're not a healthy woman – and I think this speaks to how healthy Madonna must be – often people die in that moment."

She went on to say that whoever found Madonna unconscious and got her quick medical help "saved her life".

Madonna presents an award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Madonna presents an award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

"Whoever came to her aid, whoever got her to the hospital, saved her life", the Doctor concluded.

It has been confirmed that Madonna spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit for a bacterial infection, and because of this she will have to postpone her world tour.

Madonna's tour was planned to start in the UK and Europe on 14th October 2023.

Madonna pictured at the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, 2022
Madonna pictured at the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, 2022. Picture: Getty

While little details are known about Madonna's health at the moment, it is believed she is improving and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Page Six, the singer was rushed to hospital after being found "unresponsive".

They report that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, has been with her throughout the traumatic ordeal.

